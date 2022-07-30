Gold rate rebounds after weak US GDP data. Right time to buy now?

According to commodity market experts, US Fed changing its stance on interest rate hike from hawkish to mild hawkish and weak US GDP data in second successive quarter has pulled down dollar index from its 20-year high of $109.30 levels. Bond yield has also come down after the ease in dollar index and mild hawkish tone by the US central bank. So, once again investors have started looking at gold as 'safe haven.' They said that overall trend for the yellow metal is expected to remain positive and in short term, gold prices may go up to $1800 levels in spot market whereas it is expected to go up to ₹52,300 levels on MCX.