Gold rate slips on MCX due to profit booking amid a stronger dollar; Trump's threats to Iran keep crude oil prices up

Gold price today: Gold rate on the MCX dipped on Tuesday, April 7, largely due to profit booking, as the US dollar index remained above the 100 mark, weighing on gold prices.
US President Donald Trump's renewed aggression against Iran has kept Brent crude oil prices above $110 a barrel, fuelling demand for the US dollar.
Around 9 am IST on Tuesday, Brent Crude was trading over 1% higher at $111 per barrel.
According to reports, Trump on Monday said during a White House press conference that Iran could be "taken out in one night", as his final Tuesday deadline to reopen the Strait of Hormuz fast approaches.
(This is a developing story. Please check back for fresh updates.)
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