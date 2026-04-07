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Gold rate slips on MCX due to profit booking amid a stronger dollar; Trump's threats to Iran keep crude oil prices up

Gold price today: Gold rate dipped on the MCX on Tuesday, April 7, largely due to profit booking as the US dollar index remains above the 100 mark, weighing on gold prices.

Nishant Kumar
Updated7 Apr 2026, 09:14 AM IST
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Gold prices have been volatile lately amid the dollar's rise, largely due to elevated crude oil prices.
Gold prices have been volatile lately amid the dollar's rise, largely due to elevated crude oil prices. (An AI-generated image)

Gold price today: Gold rate on the MCX dipped on Tuesday, April 7, largely due to profit booking, as the US dollar index remained above the 100 mark, weighing on gold prices.

US President Donald Trump's renewed aggression against Iran has kept Brent crude oil prices above $110 a barrel, fuelling demand for the US dollar.

Around 9 am IST on Tuesday, Brent Crude was trading over 1% higher at $111 per barrel.

According to reports, Trump on Monday said during a White House press conference that Iran could be "taken out in one night", as his final Tuesday deadline to reopen the Strait of Hormuz fast approaches.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.

About the Author

Nishant Kumar

Nishant is a market reporter at Mint, where he holds the official designation of Principal Correspondent – Markets. He has been closely tracking the I...Read More

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HomeMarketsCommoditiesGold rate slips on MCX due to profit booking amid a stronger dollar; Trump's threats to Iran keep crude oil prices up
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