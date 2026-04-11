Gold rate today, 11 April 2026: MCX gold logs 2% weekly gain on US-Iran ceasefire buzz. Is it the right time to buy?

Gold rate today, 11 April 2026: Following the easing of inflation fears and the start of US-Iran ceasefire talks in Islamabad, the precious yellow metal witnessed value buying throughout the week. The MCX gold rate finished at ₹1,52,690 per 10 gm, logging a weekly gain of around 2% against the previous Friday's close of ₹1,49,650 per 10 gm. Likewise, the COMEX gold rate ended at $4,787.40 per troy ounce, logging a weekly gain of nearly 3%.

According to market experts, the gold rate today is in an uptrend as the US dollar weakened following the US-Iran truce, though market participants continued to assess its durability and implications for interest rates.

"Gold buyers are carefully reclaiming the narrative this week with higher lows every day, helped by the tentative ceasefire. Expect a significant battle ahead of $5,000; a break back above could re-ignite the bull run," independent metals trader Tai Wong told Reuters.

De-escalation in the US-Iran war "As we've seen tensions in the Middle East de-escalate, there has been a little higher expectation of potentially seeing lower interest rates at some point, and the dollar came under pressure," which has seen gold well supported, David Meger, director of metals trading at High Ridge Futures told Reuters.

Easing crude oil prices fuel US Fed rate cut hopes

Speaking on the rise in gold prices across the world last week, Anuj Gupta, a SEBI-registered market expert, said the gold rate today is in an uptrend due to falling crude oil prices following the de-escalation of the US-Iran war. Gupta said that fall in oil prices put pressure on the US dollar, which fueled the US Fed rate cut buzz.

“The market is expecting that falling crude oil prices would contain inflation fears and the US dollar rally, a development that has strengthened the US Fed rate cut buzz,” said Anuj Gupta.

Outlook for gold rate today According to Tata Mutual Fund, despite recent volatility, the fundamental case for owning gold remains intact. The core drivers have not disappeared, and they continue to underpin long-term demand.

Tata Mutual Fund lists out the following four drivers for keeping the gold demand intact:

1] High Global Debt Levels: Elevated sovereign and corporate debt burdens sustain demand for hard assets as a hedge.

2] Persistent Inflation Risks: Even with cyclical moderation, inflationary pressures remain embedded in the global economy.

3] Weak Confidence in Fiat Currencies: Long-term scepticism about the stability of paper currencies supports gold’s role as a store of value.

4] Fragmented Geopolitical Environment: Rising geopolitical tensions reinforce gold’s appeal as a safe-haven asset.

Is it the right time to buy gold Expecting the gold price rally to continue further, Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, said the COMEX gold rate is trading in the $4,750–$4,800 range, holding above key averages, though price action suggests a degree of hesitation. Safe-haven demand remains present but is not yet strong enough to drive a decisive breakout. A break below $4,725 could trigger downside pressure toward the $4,700–$4,650 zone.

“On the upside, a sustained move above $4,820 would be required to extend gains toward $4,860 and potentially $4,900. Overall, the structure appears stable, but momentum remains subdued. Near-term direction is likely to depend on fresh catalysts, particularly geopolitical developments and movements in the US dollar,” the Enrich Money CEO said.

On the outlook for the gold prices in India, Ponmudi R of Enrich Money said that a sustained move above ₹1,53,000 can revive bullish momentum towards ₹1,55,000.

“On the downside, a break below ₹1,52,000 can drag prices towards ₹1,50,000 and ₹1,48,000. The bias remains mildly positive, though a confirmed breakout is needed to sustain the move higher,” Ponmudi R said.