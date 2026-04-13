Gold rate today, 13 April 2026: Yellow metal dips after escalation in the US-Iran war, oil price in focus

Gold rate today, 13 April 2026: Following the escalation in the US-Iran war after the failure of the ceasefire talks in Islamabad over the weekend, crude oil prices skyrocketed on Monday. Due to the rise in the price of black gold, gold and silver rates today came under selling pressure during the early morning session on Monday. The MCX gold rate today opened with a downside gap at ₹1,51,547 per 10 gm and touched an intraday low of ₹1,51,457 per 10 gm within a few minutes of the Opening Bell. Likewise, the COMEX gold price today is oscillating around 4,740 per ounce, around one per cent below Friday's close.
Speaking on the factors dragging gold rates today, Anuj Gupta, a SEBI-registered market expert, said the gold price is under pressure due to soaring crude oil prices. Gupta said crude oil prices are rising due to the escalation of the US-Iran war following the failure of ceasefire talks in Islamabad. He said the US government has announced a blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, which will further fuel crude oil prices, a development that would force the US Fed to go hawkish to address inflationary challenges.
Ponmudi R, CEO at Enrich Money, said the MCX gold rate today is holding above the important support band of $4,650–$4,600, which coincides with recent swing lows and continues to act as a near-term demand zone. This indicates that downside pressure is easing, while upside momentum is gradually rebuilding, though confirmation is still awaited. A breakdown below this support region could extend the correction toward $4,400–$4,300, where stronger buying interest is expected to emerge.
Asked about the key levels regarding MCX gold rate today, the Enrich Money expert said, “On the daily timeframe, prices are holding above the key support band of ₹1,48,000 to ₹1,46,000, which aligns with recent swing lows and continues to serve as an important demand zone. A breakdown below this region could extend the decline toward ₹1,40,000 to ₹1,36,000, where stronger buying interest is likely to reappear.”
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Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit, The Economic Times, and Zee Business. He has been working at LiveMint Digital since April 2021. During these two decades of journey in mainstream media, Asit has mainly covered external affairs, markets and personal finance. However, his earliest beats include railways, SME, MSME, and politics (Congress beat). Some of his features on political, economic, and foreign policy are documented in the parliamentary records. <br><br> While pursuing his MA (Mass Communication, Session 2004-06), Asit began his media career as a stringer at All India Radio in Varanasi. At AIR Varanasi, Asit worked with the Gyanvani, Yuvvani and Vividh Bharti teams. After working for nearly one year at AIR Varanasi, he shifted to print journalism and started working as a stringer for the HT Media Ltd, Varanasi. At HT Media Ltd in Varanasi, he covered the BHU beat. <br><br> Asit has also worked with some brokerage houses. He has worked with Religare Broking and India Infoline, where he assisted the research team in developing and executing trade strategies for intraday cash, F&O, and commodities. <br><br> Asit is a Gold Medalist in MA (Mass Communication) from BHU, Varanasi. He did his BSc. (Hons) in Mathematics from Magadh University, Bodh Gaya. Asit was a National Talent Scholarship holder during his senior secondary studies (1988-91).
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