Gold rate today, 22 Feb 2024: Gold price jumps after US Fed minutes release
Gold rate today is in the $2,000 to $2,050 per ounce range in the international market whereas, on MCX, the gold price is in ₹61,500 to ₹63,000 per 10 gm level, say experts
Gold rate today, 22 Feb 2024: After the release of the US Fed minutes on Wednesday, gold price today witnessed some relief rally during morning deals. Gold futures contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) for April 2024 expiry opened higher at ₹62,155 per 10 gm level and went on touch an intraday high of ₹62,169 per 10 gm level. In the international market, spot gold price is trading flat at $2,025 per ounce level.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started