Gold rate today in India | Gold price today: After ending at the 14-month low on Friday, gold prices witnessed a strong bounce back on Monday. The MCX gold rate ended at ₹1,26,021 per 10 gm, up ₹4,072 from Friday's close of ₹1,21,949. In the international market, gold USD price today is around $3,635/oz, up nearly $100 per ounce from Friday's close of $3,539 per ounce.

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According to experts, gold prices in India and in the international market surged from the 14-month low due to three major reasons: US 10-year bond yield slipping below 5% on a weak US dollar, the Indian Rupee dropping 30 paise against the US Dollar (USD) to 92.92 levels on Monday, and positioning ahead of disappointing US inflation data expectations.

Gold price today | Top 3 reasons for rebound Highlighting the reasons that fueled the strong rebound in gold prices from the 14-month low, Anuj Gupta, a SEBI-registered market expert, said, “Gold rates in India and in the international market ascended from the 14-month low due to the dip in the US 10-year bond yield after a profit-booking trigger in the US currency market, weakness in the Indian Rupee, and positioning ahead of the disappointing US inflation data expectations on Wednesday.”

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US 10-year bond yield below 5% Pointing towards the primary reason for strong buying at lower levels, Anuj Gupda said, “Due to the weakness in the US dollar against the major six global currencies, the US 10-year bond yield slipped below 5% to 4.923%. However, it is still above the alarming 4.50% and further movement in the gold prices will depend upon the US bond yields. Further dip is expected to aide gold price rally, whereas any rebound in the US bond yield may turn out a relief rally in the bullion market.”

INR vs USD: Weakness in Indian Rupee The SEBI-registered market expert said the Indian Rupee snapped five days winning streak on Monday and finished 30 paise lower at 92.92 levels. This triggered buying in the domestic market and the MCX gold rate bounced back strongly, finishing over ₹4,000 per 10 gm gain in single day.

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US inflation: Market expects disappointing numbers On what market estimates from the US CPI data print on Wednesday, Anuj Gupta said, “The market is estimating that US inflation data for October 2026 may edge higher from 3.10% to 3.20%. This is expected to push the USD and US bond market under pressure, and fuel the gold and silver prices.”

Gold rate today: Important level you must know Speaking on the outlook of gold and silver prices, Kaynat Chainwala, AVP — Commodity Research at Kotak Neo, said, “Gold and silver are stabilizing after last week's sharp liquidation-driven sell-off, with spot gold recovering to around $3,625/oz and silver rebounding toward $42.8/oz as the dollar paused following its surge to a 19-month high and Treasury yields eased. However, the move still appears to be a relief rally rather than the start of a sustained uptrend.”

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On how long this rally in gold prices would remain a relief rally, Anuj Gupta said, “Gold USD price in the international market is facing resistance at $3,800 per ounce, whereas in the Indian markets, gold price is facing resistance at ₹1,28,000 per 10 gm. A fresh investor needs to remain vigilant about these two levels in the international and domestic market. If gold price breaks and sustains above these levels, then we can assume that gold has made its bottom and a fresh rally has begun in the precious metal.”

On key levels regarding COMEX gold rate today, Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, said, “A decisive reclaim and sustained move above $3,630 would strengthen the recovery and improve prospects of an extension towards $3,700–3,730. Conversely, failure to clear the immediate resistance band could leave prices vulnerable to renewed selling, with a break below $3,500 exposing the next support near $3,380.”

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Asked about the key levels regarding MCX gold rate today in India, the Enrich Money CEO said, “A sustained move above ₹1,27,000 would strengthen the recovery and open the way towards ₹1,30,000– ₹1,30,700. Conversely, failure to clear the immediate resistance band could invite renewed selling, while a decisive break below ₹1,21,000 would expose the next downside support near ₹1,18,500.”

Disclaimer: This story is for educational and informational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified financial experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit...Read More ✕ Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit, The Economic Times, and Zee Business. He has been working at LiveMint Digital since April 2021. During these two decades of journey in mainstream media, Asit has mainly covered external affairs, markets and personal finance. However, his earliest beats include railways, SME, MSME, and politics (Congress beat). Some of his features on political, economic, and foreign policy are documented in the parliamentary records.



While pursuing his MA (Mass Communication, Session 2004-06), Asit began his media career as a stringer at All India Radio in Varanasi. At AIR Varanasi, Asit worked with the Gyanvani, Yuvvani and Vividh Bharti teams. After working for nearly one year at AIR Varanasi, he shifted to print journalism and started working as a stringer for the HT Media Ltd, Varanasi. At HT Media Ltd in Varanasi, he covered the BHU beat.



Asit has also worked with some brokerage houses. He has worked with Religare Broking and India Infoline, where he assisted the research team in developing and executing trade strategies for intraday cash, F&O, and commodities.



Asit is a Gold Medalist in MA (Mass Communication) from BHU, Varanasi. He did his BSc. (Hons) in Mathematics from Magadh University, Bodh Gaya. Asit was a National Talent Scholarship holder during his senior secondary studies (1988-91).