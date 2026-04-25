Gold rate today, 25 April: Gold prices remain volatile amid a tug of war between the US Fed rate cut and inflation risk

Gold rate today, 25 April 2026: Gold price in India snapped its four-week winning streak when the MCX gold rate ended at ₹1,52,799 [er 10 gm]. In the international market, the COMEX gold rate finished at $4,740.90/oz, below the psychological $4,800 mark.

According to market experts, the precious yellow metal is being driven by two major triggers: US Fed rate-cut expectations and inflation fears. This is due to cross-asset movements, particularly in crude oil and the US dollar.

Jateen Trivedi, VP Research — Commodity & Currency at LKP Securities, said, “Gold rate today is highly volatile as rising crude oil prices continue to pressure broader asset classes. In the domestic market, gold recovered from early weakness, supported by intraday buying. Price action is largely driven by developments in West Asia, particularly tensions involving Iran, Israel, and the US presence in the Strait of Hormuz, which keeps uncertainty elevated. With conflicting signals and no clear resolution, gold is expected to stay news-driven and volatile.”

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Why is the gold rate today highly volatile? On why the gold rate is highly volatile, Sugandha Sachdeva, Founder of SS WealtStreet, believes gold prices remain highly sensitive to cross-asset movements, particularly crude oil and the US dollar, with recent price action reflecting a tug-of-war between inflation risks and interest rate expectations. Elevated crude oil prices, driven by ongoing geopolitical tensions and the continued disruption in the Strait of Hormuz, have heightened inflation concerns, thereby strengthening the US dollar and Treasury yields. This, in turn, has increased the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding assets such as gold, putting some pressure on prices. Conversely, any cooldown in crude tends to ease inflation fears and acts as a positive trigger for gold, reviving safe-haven demand.

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The SS WealthStreet expert said that gold prices corrected by around 1.17% in the domestic market, snapping a four-week gaining streak, after a sharp rally from levels near ₹1,29,600 per 10 gm to highs of around ₹1,55,500 per 10 gm.

“The pullback was primarily driven by a firming dollar index and a rise in US 10-year Treasury yields, both of which capped the upside in gold. Additionally, the testimony from Fed Chair nominee Kevin Warsh suggested a relatively independent stance from the White House, with no clear indication of near-term rate cuts, further dampening bullish sentiment,” Sugandha added.

US-Iran war in focus Geopolitically, while a ceasefire between the US and Iran has been extended, uncertainty continues to linger, with no concrete progress in negotiations and both sides maintaining strategic blockades. Iran’s stance on lifting port restrictions before advancing talks, along with continued tensions in key regions, has kept crude prices elevated.

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“The disruption of nearly 20 million barrels per day of oil flow through the Strait of Hormuz remains a critical risk factor, sustaining inflationary pressures globally. However, any meaningful breakthrough in negotiations, potentially in upcoming diplomatic engagements, could act as a catalyst for gold by weakening crude and stabilising macro expectations,” said Sugandha Sachdeva of SS WealthStreet.

Outlook for the COMEX gold rate today Speaking on the outlook of gold prices in the international market, Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, said the COMEX gold rate today is trading near the $4,720–$4,750 zone, showing mild consolidation with a slight negative bias after failing to sustain higher levels. Immediate resistance lies at $4,780–$4,820, while a stronger hurdle is near $4,880–$4,920; a breakout above these levels is required to revive bullish momentum.

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“On the downside, $4,650–$4,620 remains a key support zone, and a break below this could extend weakness toward $4,550–$4,500. Overall, the trend remains constructive with a cautious near-term bias, with strength dependent on a breakout above resistance,” Ponmudi R of Enrich Money added.

Outlook for the MCX gold rate today Speaking on the outlook for the gold rate today in India, Ponmudi R said, the MCX gold rate is trading near the ₹1,52,000 to ₹1,53,200 zone, indicating consolidation after the recent recovery, with near-term momentum moderating while the broader structure remains constructive. On the downside, ₹1,50,300 to ₹1,50,000 acts as immediate support; a break below could extend weakness toward ₹1,48,000 to ₹1,45,000, with deeper support near ₹1,40,000 to ₹1,38,000.

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“On the upside, resistance is seen at ₹1,55,500 to ₹1,57,000, followed by ₹1,58,000 to ₹1,60,000; a sustained breakout is needed to revive bullish momentum. Overall, the trend remains constructive with a consolidation bias, with dips likely to attract buying interest as long as key supports hold,” the Enrich Money expert said.

On triggers that may dictate gold prices next week, Sugandha Sachdeva of SS WealthStreet said, “Looking ahead, markets will closely track the upcoming Federal Reserve meeting, where, although no immediate rate cuts are expected, the tone of commentary will be crucial in shaping interest rate expectations. Persistently high yields could continue to act as a headwind for gold, while any dovish tilt may revive bullish momentum.”

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.