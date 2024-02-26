Gold rate today, 26 Feb 2024: Gold price dips as US dollar index hits 2-month high. US Fed rate, GDP data in focus
US rate today is under pressure as the US dollar index has regained 104 levels, say experts
Gold rate today, 26 Feb 2024: Amid speculations of a positive outcome in the US Q4 GDP data to be released on Wednesday this week, the US dollar index regained 104 level in early morning deals and touched a two-month high. This put gold rate today under pressure on Monday morning session in the Asian stock market today. Gold futures contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) for April 2024 expiry opened lower at ₹62,327 per 10 gm level and went on touch an intraday low of ₹62,198 per 10 gm. However, the yellow metal witnessed buying interest at the lower levels and the MCX gold rate came above the ₹62,200 level. In the international market, spot gold price is oscillating around $2,032 per ounce level.
