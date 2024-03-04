Gold rate today, 4th March 2024: Gold price retraces from 3-month high on hawkish US Fed rate buzz. Opportunity to buy?
Gold rate today is under pressure as the US Fed chief Jerome Powell is expected to talk hawkish during the US Senate testimony this week
Gold rate today witnessed some selling pressure in early morning deals after the spread of news reports saying the US Fed chief Jerome Powell to re-iterate hawkish stance on interest rates while testifying before the US Congress this week. Gold price on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened lower at ₹63,401 per 10 gm level but attracted buying at lower levels and climbed to an intraday high of ₹63,502 per 10 gm. In the international market, spot gold price is oscillating around $2,080 per ounce level.
