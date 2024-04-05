Gold rate today, 5th April 2024: Gold price dips 0.5%, silver price crashes over ₹1000/kg as US dollar rate rebounds
Gold and silver rates today came under the sell-off heat as the US dollar bounced back ahead of the US non-farm payroll data release
Gold rate today: After climbing to record highs on Thursday, gold and silver prices came under sell-off pressure as the US dollar bounced back in early morning deals on Friday. The MCX gold rate for June 2024 expiry opened lower at ₹69,297 per 10 gm, which is around 0.50 percent lower from Thursday's close price of ₹69,707 per 10 gm level. In the international market, spot gold price came below the $2,300 level in the early morning session. Spot gold price is currently oscillating around $2,275 per ounce level.
