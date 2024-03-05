Gold rate today, 5th March 2024: Gold price retraces from life-time high. Should you buy in this correction?
MCX gold rate touched a new peak of ₹64,575 per 10 gm on Monday
Gold rate today, 5th March 2024: Ahead of the US Fed Chief’s testimony before the US Congress this week, gold price on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) touched a new lifetime high of ₹64,575 per 10 gm on Monday. However, the MCX gold rate today witnessed some selling pressure during morning deals. Gold futures contract on the MCX for April 2024 expiry opened lower at ₹64,331 per 10 gm level, which is its intraday low as well. Today’s gold rate witnessed some buying interest at the lower levels and went on to touch an intraday high of ₹64,388 per 10 gm. In the international market, spot gold price is oscillating around $2,113 per ounce level.
