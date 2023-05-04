Gold rate today at life-time high on MCX after US Fed rate hike. Will silver climb to a new peak?2 min read . Updated: 04 May 2023, 10:36 AM IST
Gold rate today has immediate hurdle at $2,080 levels in international market whereas it is facing resistance at ₹62,200 per 10 gm on MCX, believe experts
Gold rate today opened higher in early morning deals on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) and went on to hit new life-time high of ₹61,490 per 10 gm levels within an hour of commodity market's opening bell today. The gold price has been rising after the US Fed's rate hike announcement by 25 bps on Wednesday. After this outcome of US Fed meeting on the expected lines of the market observers, gold price climbed to a new peak of $2081.80 per ounce in international spot market on Wednesday.
