Gold, silver price outlook

On outlook for gold in near term, market expert Sugandha Sachdeva said, “Gold looks to continue on the upwards terrain as the Fed hiked rates on expected lines by 25 bps and also softened its tone for further rate hikes. This has supressed the dollar index and is favoring the outlook for gold. The precious metal looks headed towards ₹61,700 per 10 gm mark in the near term, once it breaches the previous high of ₹61,371 per 10 gm, while support is seen at ₹60,500 per 10 gm."