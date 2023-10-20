Gold rate today at 4-month high on MCX; Israel-Gaza war fears give way to US Fed's rate pause hint, fall in US dollar
Gold rate today is facing resistance at $1,980 levels and on breaching this hurdle, the yellow metal price may hit $2,010 and $20,25 per ounce levels, say experts
Gold rate today: On account of dip in the US dollar after US Fed chairman Jerome Powerll hinting rate pause, gold price today ascended to four-month high on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX). MCX gold rate for December 2023 expirty today opened higher at ₹60,401 per 10 gm levels and went on to hit intraday high of ₹60,615 levels. In international market, spot price is oscillating around $1,976 per ounce levels, close to its nearest hurdle of $1,980 levels.
