Gold rate today at 6-month low. Good opportunity for bargain buyers?4 min read . Updated: 24 Sep 2022, 06:23 AM IST
- Spot gold price witnessed 1.93 per cent dip in the week gone by
Gold rate today: On account of dollar index climbing to two decades high and Indian National Rupee (INR) hitting its record low, both multi commodity exchange (MCX) gold rate and spot gold price witnessed sharp fall on Friday session. The October contract for the yellow metal price on MCX ended at ₹ ₹49,399 per 10 gm after hitting its 6-month low of ₹49,250 per 10 gm on the weekend session. Spot gold price finished at 2-year low of $1,643 per ounce after hitting its intraday low of $1,639 per ounce.