Gold rate today at 6-month low. Good opportunity for bargain buyers?

Speaking on gold price outlook, Sugandha Sachdeva of Religare Broking said, "We may see the precious metal slipping further towards the $1620 to $1580 per ounce zone at the international markets in the coming days. On the other hand, prices at the domestic markets are still holding above the crucial support of ₹48,800 per 10gm mark indicating some resilience, but any breach of the same can trigger further downside in prices towards ₹47,700 per 10 gm mark, from where huge buying interest may be seen. The backdrop of elevated inflation renewed geo-political risks surrounding the Russia-Ukraine war, risk-averse sentiments, and slowdown fears globally along with rupee depreciation shall still underpin gold prices at lower levels."