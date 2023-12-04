Gold rate today at all-time high on US Fed rate cut bets. Buy, hold or book profit?
Gold rate today has immediate support placed at $2,050 levels in international market while it is facing resistance at $2,125 per ounce levels, say experts
Gold rate today: On account of US Fed rate cut buzz after Jerome Powell's speech, gold price today ascended above $2,100 levels and hit a new life-time high of $2,146 per ounce levels in early morning session in Asian stock market.
