Gold rate today at four week high. Should you buy as Middle East crisis boosts demand for yellow metal?
MCX gold rate today is facing hurdle at ₹63,200 per 10 gm level, say experts
Gold rate today: Despite commitments in the US Fed meeting to maintain a high-interest rate regime, gold price finished more than 0.75 percent higher in the week gone by. Gold future contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) for February 2024 expiry ended at ₹63,200 per 10 gm level, clocking ₹1,250 per 10 gm weekly gain against the previous Friday close of ₹61,950 per 10 gm. In the international market, gold price finished at the $2,039 per ounce level, logging a weekly gain of over $21 per ounce.
