Gold rate today at nine-week high on US Fed rate cut buzz, ease in US dollar rate
Gold rate today is in uptrend and it may go up to ₹64,200 per 10 gm level on MCX in the near-term, say experts
Gold rate today: On account of easing US inflation data igniting the US Fed rate cut buzz, gold prices witnessed strong upside movement in the week gone by. The yellow metal gained on second week in a row as the potential rate cut buzz in the upcoming US Fed meeting triggered profit-booking in the currency market, which led to ease in the US dollar rate. Gold futures contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) ended at ₹63,600 per 10 gm level whereas the spot gold price finished at $2,082 per ounce level.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started