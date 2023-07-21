comScore
Business News/ Markets / Commodities/  Gold rate today at nine-week high on weak US dollar, US Fed rate pause buzz. Should you buy in this rally?
Back

Gold rate today nudged higher in early morning deals on Friday. Gold future contract for August 2023 expiry opened at 59,543 and went on to hit intraday high of 59,566 per 10 gm levels within few minutes of commodity market's opening today. In international market, gold price continues to trade at nine-week higher levels of $1,970 per ounce.

Likewise, silver rat today opened higher at 75,489 per kg levels and went on to hit intraday high of 75,539 levels in few minutes of commodity trade opening on MCX. In international market, the precious white metal is oscillating around $24.820 per ounce levels.

Gold price outlook

On why outlook for gold rate today is positive, Anuj Gupta, Vice President — Research at IIFL Securities said, “After US inflation hitting two-year low, US dollar has been continuously under sell off pressure as market is not expecting any US Fed rate hike in near term. This has supported gold price rally as investors are shifting money from currency to other assets including gold and equities." 

Anuj Gupta of IIFL Securities advised gold investors to further hold the yellow metal positions despite gold prices climbing to nine-week high in international market and six-week high in domestic market.

On triggers that may support gold price rally in near term, Navneet Damani, Senior VP – Commodity Research at Motilal Oswal said, “Along with volatility in Dollar Index, weak economic data points, increase in expectations that the US Federal Reserve might soon hit pause on its interest rate-hiking cycle is supporting an up-move in gold and other bullions. Dollar Index hovered around the 100 mark after marking 15 month low last week; US 10Y Yield also trades steady after inching lower in the earlier session."

Damani went on to add that the US housing numbers declared on Wednesday were reported weaker than expectations putting some pressure on Dollar Index.

“Broader trend on COMEX could be in the range of $1,960 to $2,000 and on domestic front prices could hover in the range of 59,650 –to 60,300 could be expected," Motilal Oswal expert said.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Asit Manohar
Chief Content Producer at Live Mint Digital Team
Know your inner investor Do you have the nerves of steel or do you get insomniac over your investments? Let’s define your investment approach.
Take the test
Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Commodity News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 21 Jul 2023, 09:43 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout