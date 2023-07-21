On triggers that may support gold price rally in near term, Navneet Damani, Senior VP – Commodity Research at Motilal Oswal said, “Along with volatility in Dollar Index, weak economic data points, increase in expectations that the US Federal Reserve might soon hit pause on its interest rate-hiking cycle is supporting an up-move in gold and other bullions. Dollar Index hovered around the 100 mark after marking 15 month low last week; US 10Y Yield also trades steady after inching lower in the earlier session."