Gold rates today at one month high. Should you buy in current 'bull trend'?

Reasons for gold price rally

Speaking on the reason for rise in gold rates across globe, Sugandha Sachdeva, Vice President — Commodity & Currency Research at Religare Broking said, "It was the second consecutive week of gains for gold prices where the yellow metal zoomed higher by around 3.54 percent. Prices were supported on the back of softening witnessed in the greenback which led to renewed safe haven flows in gold. Meanwhile, crude oil prices registered gains of around 12 percent for the week, which further raised concerns about widespread inflationary pressures, and fueled gains in the precious metal." She said that precious metal was seen facing resistance around the key $1,740 per ounce mark, while at the domestic markets ₹52,100 per 10 gm mark acted as a stiff hurdle for prices. The depreciation in the Indian rupee towards record lows of around 82.40 mark was however a key variable that underpinned domestic gold prices.