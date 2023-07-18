Gold rates today are quoting at three week high as US dollar has hit fifteen month low on ease in US Fed's rate hike tension. After the release of US CPI data in which the US inflation hit two year low, market is expecting no further rate hike by the US Federal Reserve in near term. In that case, selling in the US dollar triggered buying interest in gold prices.

Gold future contract for August 2023 expiry on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened higher at ₹59,215 per 10 gm levels and went on to hit intraday high of ₹59,313 per 10 gm levels within few minutes of commodity market's opening bell today. In international market, gold price today is oscillating around $1,960 per ounce levels.

Likewise, silver rate today opened with an upside gap at ₹75,730 per kg and went on to hit intraday high of ₹75,899 per kg levels during early morning deals on MCX. In international market, silver prices are oscillating around $24.90 per ounce levels.

US dollar in focus

On why gold prices are in uptrend for last few sessions, Anuj Gupta, Vice President — research at IIFL Securities said, “After ease in US Fed rate hike tension, US dollar has been under selling pressure and it has now hit 15-month low. This could become possible after the US CPI data released last week. In US CPI date, US inflation was reported at two year low, which sparked the speculation that US Fed won't raise interest rates in near term."

Dollar Index outlook

Anuj Gupta of IIFL Securities went on to add that US dollar index has slipped below 100 levels and it may go down towards 95 levels once it breaks below 98 mark.

On triggers that may dictate gold price in near term, Praveen Singh, Associate VP — Fundamental Currencies and Commodities at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas said, “Spot gold price closed almost unchanged at $1,254.93 levels on Monday as commodities suffered on China's disappointing GDP and retail sales data. On Monday session, gold prices dipped below the key support at $1,950 only to recover in line with the Euro that in absence of any major factors extended its rise on recovery in the US equities. Thus, gold recovery lacked any major catalysts, though global ETF holdings recorded first net inflows on Friday after nineteen consecutive days of net outflows."

Sharekhan by BNP Paribas expert went on to add that US data include retail sales, industrial production and NAHB housing Index is expected to dictate gold prices in near term.

Gold price outlook

On major levels that gold investors should know, Anuj Gupta of IIFL Securities said, “Gold price on MCX has support placed at ₹58,700 whereas it is facing resistance at ₹59,800 per 10 gm levels. On breaching the above hurdle, the precious yellow metal price may go up to ₹60,500 per 10 gmm levels in short term. In international market, gold prices have support placed at $1,935 levels whereas it is facing resistance at $1,980 levels. On breaching this hurdle, spot gold prices may go up to $2,010 per ounce levels."

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.