Gold rate today at three week high as US dollar hits fifteen month low. Buy or wait?3 min read 18 Jul 2023, 10:40 AM IST
Gold rates today are at a three-week high as the US dollar has been nosediving amid easing rate hike tensions and a decrease in US inflation
Gold rates today are quoting at three week high as US dollar has hit fifteen month low on ease in US Fed's rate hike tension. After the release of US CPI data in which the US inflation hit two year low, market is expecting no further rate hike by the US Federal Reserve in near term. In that case, selling in the US dollar triggered buying interest in gold prices.
