On triggers that may dictate gold price in near term, Praveen Singh, Associate VP — Fundamental Currencies and Commodities at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas said, “Spot gold price closed almost unchanged at $1,254.93 levels on Monday as commodities suffered on China's disappointing GDP and retail sales data. On Monday session, gold prices dipped below the key support at $1,950 only to recover in line with the Euro that in absence of any major factors extended its rise on recovery in the US equities. Thus, gold recovery lacked any major catalysts, though global ETF holdings recorded first net inflows on Friday after nineteen consecutive days of net outflows."

