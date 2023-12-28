Gold rate today at three-week high on US Fed rate cut buzz. Buy or wait?
Gold rate today is in uptrend as weakness in US dollar is providing support to the bullion prices, say experts
Gold rate today: On account of US dollar hitting five-months low and US Fed rate cut buzz in 2024, gold price in spot market touched three-week high during morning deals in Asian stock markets. Spot gold price today opened at $2,077 per ounce levels and went on to touch intraday high of $2,088 levels and hit three-week high. In domestic market, gold future contract on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) for February 2024 expiry opened at ₹63,728 per 10 gm levels and went on to hit intraday high of ₹63,821 levels.
