Gold rate today at three week high on weak US dollar, ease in US CPI data

Gold rate today at three week high on weak US dollar, ease in US CPI data2 min read 15 Jul 2023, 02:09 PM IST
Gold and silver prices surged last week as the US dollar hit 15-month low and US CPI data hit two-year low, which paused US Fed rate hike speculations in near term
Gold rate today: On account of US dollar hitting 15-month low and US CPI date hitting two years low, gold prices witnessed strong bounce back in the week gone by. Silver prices too ascended and witnessed huge buying interest among the bullion investors. Gold future contract for August expiry on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) finished ₹95 per 10 gm higher at ₹59,334 levels. In international market, yellow metal price ended around $1,955 per ounce levels.
