Gold rate today at three week high on weak US dollar, ease in US CPI data

US dollar in focus

On why gold and silver prices skyrocketed in the week gone by, Anuj Gupta, Vice President — Research at IIFL Securities said, "In the week gone by, US CPI data was released in which US inflation eased and hit two year lower levels. This sparked speculation about US Fed not raising interest rates in near term. So, US dollar started sliding downwards and the US dollar hit 15-month low during the sharp correction. Due to these combination of affairs, gold prices bounced back and hit three week high."