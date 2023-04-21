Gold rate today below $2000 levels. Experts predict more dip on US Fed rate hike

According to commodity market experts, gold price today is under pressure as US dollar is still sustaining above ₹101 levels after bouncing back from its one year low of 100.80 levels. They said that US dollar is gaining strength from speculations on US Fed rate hike due to bank crisis in US. They said that gold price has immediate support placed at $1,980 and on breaching that it may go down towards $1,945 per ounce levels. On MCX, they said that gold price may breach its current ₹59,700 per 10 gm support and may go down towards ₹58,500 per 10 gm levels.