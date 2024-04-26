Active Stocks
Fri Apr 26 2024 10:38:12
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 168.15 0.33%
  1. Tech Mahindra share price
  2. 1,294.65 8.78%
  1. Kotak Mahindra Bank share price
  2. 1,637.90 -0.31%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 470.55 2.07%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 804.90 -0.95%
Business News/ Markets / Commodities/  Gold rate today below 2600 from lifetime high. Should you buy on this dip?
BackBack

Gold rate today below ₹2600 from lifetime high. Should you buy on this dip?

Asit Manohar

Gold rate today made an intraday low of ₹71,212 per 10 gm, which is more than ₹2600 below the lifetime high of ₹73,958 per 10 gm made on 12th April 2024

Gold rate today: Gold price today is ascending today as the US Treasury market is under profit booking pressure, say experts.Premium
Gold rate today: Gold price today is ascending today as the US Treasury market is under profit booking pressure, say experts.

Gold rate today on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) witnessed some buying interest during early morning deals. MCX gold rate today (June 2024 expiry) opened upside at 71,212 per 10 gm and went on to touch an intraday high of 71,457 per 10 gm within a few minutes of the commodity market's opening bell. However, the precious yellow is still nearly 2500 per 10 gm away from its lifetime high of 73,958 level that it touched on 12th April 2024. So, in nearly a fortnight, gold prices have corrected around 2500 per 10 gm on MCX. In the international market, spot gold price is around $2,335 per troy ounce. In the retail market, the gold rate today in Delhi is 72,500 per 10 gm.

US Fed meeting in focus

On why gold prices have fallen nearly 2500 per 10 gm against its lifetime high, Anuj Gupta, Vice President of Commodity & Currency at HDFC Securities said, "Gold prices are falling after US Fed chief Jerome Powell's latest statement on the interest rate cut when he said that the US Federal Reserve will not show any kind of urgency in initiating its rate cut policy. This has put doubt into the minds of investors as they were expecting a rate cut from the US Fed either in upcoming US Fed meeting beginning on 30th April 2024 or in June 2024." Anuj Gupta of HDFC Securities said that the market is discounting the gold prices after ease in the Iran-Israel conflict as well.

US Treasury yields under pressure

On relief rally in gold price today, Anuj Gupta said, "Gold prices are ascending today as the US Treasury market is under profit booking pressure. US 30-year bond yield has corrected to the tune of 0.35 percent whereas the US 10-year bond yield has fallen to the tune of 0.26 percent in the early morning session."

Jateen Trivedi, VP Research Analyst - Commodity and Currency at LKP Securities said, "Gold prices found support near 70,700 in MCX and $2315 in Comex, leading to a positive outlook with recovery from 70,700 to 71,100. Market sentiment remains optimistic, with a focus on the upcoming US PCE Price Index data scheduled for Friday, April 26. This data release is anticipated to provide further clarity on the direction of gold prices."

Anuj Gupta of HDFC Securities said that the gold rate today on MCX is facing a hurdle at the 71,500 level. On breaching this level, the precious yellow metal may touch 72,000 per 10 gm level. So, gold investors should maintain a stop loss at the 71,000 level for the near-term target of 72,000 per 10 gm. In case, the gold price breaches below 71,000 on a closing basis, then we can expect the precious metal to touch 70,500 levels.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Asit Manohar
Chief Content Producer at Live Mint Digital Team
Catch all the Commodity News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 26 Apr 2024, 10:38 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue