Gold rate today below ₹2600 from lifetime high. Should you buy on this dip?
Gold rate today made an intraday low of ₹71,212 per 10 gm, which is more than ₹2600 below the lifetime high of ₹73,958 per 10 gm made on 12th April 2024
Gold rate today on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) witnessed some buying interest during early morning deals. MCX gold rate today (June 2024 expiry) opened upside at ₹71,212 per 10 gm and went on to touch an intraday high of ₹71,457 per 10 gm within a few minutes of the commodity market's opening bell. However, the precious yellow is still nearly ₹2500 per 10 gm away from its lifetime high of ₹73,958 level that it touched on 12th April 2024. So, in nearly a fortnight, gold prices have corrected around ₹2500 per 10 gm on MCX. In the international market, spot gold price is around $2,335 per troy ounce. In the retail market, the gold rate today in Delhi is ₹72,500 per 10 gm.
