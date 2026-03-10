Gold Rate Today: Check the live price of 22K, 24K and 18K gold prices on 10 March 2026

Gold Rate Today: The yellow metal jumped on Tuesday, as investors remained cautious about Middle East tensions, after United States President Donald Trump said he thinks the US-Iran war “is very complete”.

MCX gold rate for April futures contracts opened higher by ₹1,444, or 0.90%, at ₹1,61,743 per 10 grams as against its previous close of ₹1,60,299 level. Gold price extended gains after opening higher. MCX gold rate was trading at ₹1,61,607 per 10 grams, up by ₹1,308, or 0.82%. It touched a high of ₹1,62,388 level.

Spot gold prices eased 0.1% to $5,131.24 per ounce, while US gold futures for April delivery rose 0.7% to $5,141.40. Spot silver rose 0.4% to $87.32 per ounce.

Notably, in 2025, gold recorded its best bull run since 1979, surging over 75% and over the past 20 years, gold prices have jumped by 1,500%.

Gold Rate in Mumbai The gold price in Mumbai today was in the green, in line with the overall gold rate in India. The 24-karat gold price in Mumbai was ₹1,61,830 per 10 grams, up 1,120/10 grams. Meanwhile, the price of 22-karat gold in Mumbai was ₹1,48,344 per 10 grams. On the other hand, the 18-karat gold rate in Mumbai was ₹1,21,373 per 10 grams.

Gold Rate in Kolkata The gold price in Kolkata was in line with the trend seen in other major Indian cities on 10 March. The 24-karat gold price in Kolkata was ₹1,61,610 per 10 grams, up 1,110/10 grams. Meanwhile, the 22-karat gold price in Kolkata stood at ₹1,48,143 per 10 grams, and the 18-karat gold rate in Kolkata was ₹1,21,208 per 10 grams.

Gold Rate in Hyderabad The gold price in Hyderabad followed national and global trends. The 24-karat gold price in Hyderabad was ₹1,62,080 per 10 grams, up 1,120/10 grams. The 22-karat gold was priced at ₹1,48,573 per 10 grams, and the 18-karat gold rate was ₹1,21,560 per 10 grams.

Gold Rate in Delhi The gold price in Delhi reflected the overall gold rates across India on 10 March. The 24-karat gold price in Delhi was ₹161,700 per 10 grams, up 1,270/10 grams. Meanwhile, the price of 22-karat gold in the national capital was ₹1,48,225 per 10 grams, while the rate of 18-karat gold was ₹1,21,275 per 10 grams.

Gold Rate in Chennai The gold price in Chennai was in the red like in other major cities in India, as per bullion data for 10 March. The 24-karat gold price in Chennai was ₹1,62,450 per 10 grams, up 1,270/10 grams. Further, the 22-karat gold price in the city was ₹1,48,913 per 10 grams. The 18-karat gold rate was ₹1,21,838 per 10 grams.

Gold Rate in Bangalore The 24-karat gold price in Bengaluru was at ₹1,62,100 per 10 grams, up 1,260/10 grams, on 10 March. Meanwhile, the 22-karat gold price in the city was ₹1,48,592 per 10 grams, and the 18-karat gold rate in Bengaluru was ₹1,21,575 per 10 grams.

Gold Rate in Ahmedabad The gold price in Ahmedabad corresponded with the overall gold rate trend across India, according to bullion data. The 24-karat gold price in Ahmedabad was ₹1,62,190 per 10 grams, up 1,270/10 grams. The 22-karat gold price in the city was ₹1,48,674 per 10 grams, and the 18-karat gold rate was ₹1,21,643 per 10 grams.