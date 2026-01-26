Gold Rate Today: Check the live price of 22K, 24K and 18K gold prices on 26 January 2026

Gold Rate Today: The price of the yellow metal jumped in the international bullion market on 26 January 2026. It closed down 0.05% at ₹1,55,963 per 10 grams, according to data on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) on Friday, 24 January. The commodity markets are closed today for Republic Day 2026.

Major factors that could likely impact gold and precious metal prices on open tomorrow include United States President Donald Trump's threat that he would impose 100% tariffs on China for possible trade deal with China, 200% tariffs on French wines and champagnes to pressure Emmanuel Macron into his Board of Peace, and continued efforts to annex Greenland, which is Danish territory.

According to a Reuters report, spot gold rose 1.98% to $5,081.18 per ounce by 0323 GMT, after touching $5,092.71 earlier. US gold futures for February delivery gained 2.01% to $5,079.30 per ounce.

Gold prices last year recorded their best bull run since 1979 as they surged over 75%. So far in 2026, the yellow metal has rallied 17% on a month-to-date basis, driving home the role of gold as a gauge of fear in markets. Over the past 20 years, gold prices have increased by 1,500%.

Gold Rate in Mumbai The gold price in Mumbai today was near all-time highs, in line with the overall gold rate in India. The 24-karat gold price in Mumbai was ₹1,56,440 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, the price of 22-karat gold in Mumbai was ₹1,43,403 per 10 grams. On the other hand, the 18-karat gold rate in Mumbai was ₹1,17,330 per 10 grams.

Gold Rate in Kolkata The gold price in Kolkata was in line with the trend seen in other major Indian cities on 26 January. The 24-karat gold price in Kolkata was ₹1,56,230 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, the 22-karat gold price in Kolkata stood at ₹1,43,211 per 10 grams, and the 18-karat gold rate in Kolkata was ₹1,17,173 per 10 grams.

Gold Rate in Hyderabad The gold price in Hyderabad followed national and global trends. The 24-karat gold price in Hyderabad was ₹1,56,690 per 10 grams. The 22-karat gold was priced at ₹1,43,633 per 10 grams, and the 18-karat gold rate was ₹1,17,518 per 10 grams.

Gold Rate in Delhi The gold price in Delhi reflected the overall gold rates across India on 26 January. The 24-karat gold price in Delhi was ₹1,56,170 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, the price of 22-karat gold in the national capital was ₹1,43,156 per 10 grams, while the rate of 18-karat gold was ₹1,17,128 per 10 grams.

Also Read | This Nvidia director is leaving board with stock gains of 22,000%

Gold Rate in Chennai The gold price in Chennai was in the green like in other major cities in India, as per bullion data for 26 January. The 24-karat gold price in Chennai was ₹1,56,890 per 10 grams, and the 22-karat gold price in the city was ₹1,43,816 per 10 grams. The 18-karat gold rate was ₹1,17,668 per 10 grams.

Gold Rate in Bangalore The 24-karat gold price in Bengaluru was at ₹1,56,560 per 10 grams, on 26 January. Meanwhile, the 22-karat gold price in the city was ₹1,43,513 per 10 grams, and the 18-karat gold rate in Bengaluru was ₹1,17,420 per 10 grams.

Gold Rate in Ahmedabad The gold price in Ahmedabad corresponded with the overall gold rate trend across India, according to bullion data. The 24-karat gold price in Ahmedabad was ₹1,56,650 per 10 grams. The 22-karat gold price in the city was ₹1,43,596 per 10 grams, and the 18-karat gold rate was ₹1,17,488 per 10 grams.