Gold Rate Today: Check the live price of 22K, 24K and 18K gold prices on 3 December 2025

Gold Rate Today: The price of the yellow metal jumped in the international bullion market on 3 December 2025. It opened 0.6% higher at ₹1,30,550 per 10 grams, against the previous close of ₹1,29,759 per 10 grams on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX). At the time of writing of this report, at 11.50 AM, the MCX gold price was at ₹1,27,995 per 10 grams, up 0.52%.
MCX silver opened 1.21% higher at ₹1,83,799 per kg as compared to its previous close of ₹1,81,601 per kg; and at the time of writing, it was at ₹1,78,178, up 0.9%, data showed.
In the international commodities markets, spot gold price was at $4,207.43/ounce, while US gold futures for December delivery rose 0.5% to $4,239.50/oz. Meanwhile, the silver price fell 0.2% to $58.32/oz, and the platinum price declined 0.4% to $1,631.10/oz.
The gold price in Ahmedabad rose, corresponding with the overall gold rate trend across India, according to bullion data. The 24-karat gold price in Ahmedabad was ₹1,30,550 per 10 grams, up by ₹840 on 3 December. The 22-karat gold price in the city was ₹1,19,671/10 grams, and the 18-karat gold rate was ₹97,913 per 10 grams.
The gold price in Bengaluru also jumped today, according to bullion data. The 24-karat gold price in Ahmedabad was at ₹1,30,480 per 10 grams, up by ₹840 on 3 December. Meanwhile, the 22-karat gold price in the city was ₹19,607 per 10 grams, and the 18-karat gold rate in Bengaluru was ₹97,860 per 10 grams.
The gold price in Chennai increased, like in other major cities in India, as per bullion data for 3 December. The 24-karat gold price in Chennai was ₹1,30,810 per 10 grams, up by ₹900, and the 22-karat gold price in the city was ₹1,19,909 per 10 grams. The 18-karat gold rate was ₹98,108 per 10 grams.
The gold price in Delhi was up, reflecting the overall rise in gold rates across India. The 24-karat gold price in Delhi was ₹1,30,200 per 10 grams, a ₹890 increase from the previous day. Meanwhile, the price of 22-karat gold in the national capital was ₹19,350 per 10 grams, while the rate of 18-karat gold was ₹97,650 per 10 grams.
The gold price in Hyderabad also rose today, following the national and global trends. The 24-karat gold price in Hyderabad was ₹1,30,670 per 10 grams, up by ₹930 from yesterday. The 22-karat gold was priced at ₹19,781 per 10 grams, and the 18-karat gold rate was ₹98,003 per 10 grams.
The gold price in Kolkata today jumped in line with the trend seen in other major Indian cities. The 24-karat gold price in Kolkata was ₹1,30,300 per 10 grams, an increase of ₹940 compared to the previous day. Meanwhile, the 22-karat gold price in Kolkata stood at ₹19,442 per 10 grams, and the 18-karat gold rate in Kolkata was ₹97,725 per 10 grams.
The gold price in Mumbai today increased, in line with the overall gold rate in India. The 24-karat gold price in Mumbai was ₹1,30,470 per 10 grams, up by ₹940 from the previous day. Meanwhile, the price of 22-karat gold in Mumbai was 1,19,598 per 10 grams. On the other hand, the 18-karat gold rate in Mumbai was ₹97,853 per 10 grams.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
