Gold Rate Today: Check the live price of 22K, 24K and 18K gold prices on 3 December 2025

Gold Rate Today: The price of the yellow metal jumped in the international bullion market on 3 December 2025. It opened 0.6% higher at ₹1,30,550 per 10 grams, against the previous close of ₹1,29,759 per 10 grams on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX). At the time of writing of this report, at 11.50 AM, the MCX gold price was at ₹1,27,995 per 10 grams, up 0.52%.

MCX silver opened 1.21% higher at ₹1,83,799 per kg as compared to its previous close of ₹1,81,601 per kg; and at the time of writing, it was at ₹1,78,178, up 0.9%, data showed.

In the international commodities markets, spot gold price was at $4,207.43/ounce, while US gold futures for December delivery rose 0.5% to $4,239.50/oz. Meanwhile, the silver price fell 0.2% to $58.32/oz, and the platinum price declined 0.4% to $1,631.10/oz.

Gold Rate in Ahmedabad The gold price in Ahmedabad rose, corresponding with the overall gold rate trend across India, according to bullion data. The 24-karat gold price in Ahmedabad was ₹1,30,550 per 10 grams, up by ₹840 on 3 December. The 22-karat gold price in the city was ₹1,19,671/10 grams, and the 18-karat gold rate was ₹97,913 per 10 grams.

Gold Rate in Bangalore The gold price in Bengaluru also jumped today, according to bullion data. The 24-karat gold price in Ahmedabad was at ₹1,30,480 per 10 grams, up by ₹840 on 3 December. Meanwhile, the 22-karat gold price in the city was ₹19,607 per 10 grams, and the 18-karat gold rate in Bengaluru was ₹97,860 per 10 grams.

Gold Rate in Chennai The gold price in Chennai increased, like in other major cities in India, as per bullion data for 3 December. The 24-karat gold price in Chennai was ₹1,30,810 per 10 grams, up by ₹900, and the 22-karat gold price in the city was ₹1,19,909 per 10 grams. The 18-karat gold rate was ₹98,108 per 10 grams.

Gold Rate in Delhi The gold price in Delhi was up, reflecting the overall rise in gold rates across India. The 24-karat gold price in Delhi was ₹1,30,200 per 10 grams, a ₹890 increase from the previous day. Meanwhile, the price of 22-karat gold in the national capital was ₹19,350 per 10 grams, while the rate of 18-karat gold was ₹97,650 per 10 grams.

Gold Rate in Hyderabad The gold price in Hyderabad also rose today, following the national and global trends. The 24-karat gold price in Hyderabad was ₹1,30,670 per 10 grams, up by ₹930 from yesterday. The 22-karat gold was priced at ₹19,781 per 10 grams, and the 18-karat gold rate was ₹98,003 per 10 grams.

Gold Rate in Kolkata The gold price in Kolkata today jumped in line with the trend seen in other major Indian cities. The 24-karat gold price in Kolkata was ₹1,30,300 per 10 grams, an increase of ₹940 compared to the previous day. Meanwhile, the 22-karat gold price in Kolkata stood at ₹19,442 per 10 grams, and the 18-karat gold rate in Kolkata was ₹97,725 per 10 grams.

Gold Rate in Mumbai The gold price in Mumbai today increased, in line with the overall gold rate in India. The 24-karat gold price in Mumbai was ₹1,30,470 per 10 grams, up by ₹940 from the previous day. Meanwhile, the price of 22-karat gold in Mumbai was 1,19,598 per 10 grams. On the other hand, the 18-karat gold rate in Mumbai was ₹97,853 per 10 grams.