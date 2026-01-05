Gold Rate Today: Check the live price of 22K, 24K and 18K gold prices on 5 January 2026

Gold Rate Today: The price of the yellow metal jumped in the international bullion market on 5 January 2026. It opened up 1/5% at ₹1,37,750 per 10 grams, according to data on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) in early morning trade.

The surge comes on back of increased geopolitical tensions after the United States captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro over the weekend. MCX gold February futures were 1.5% up at ₹1,37,750 per 10 grams around 9:05 am, while MCX silver March futures were 4.3% up at ₹2,46,380 per kg at that time.

Notably however so far this year, both gold and silver, are still below their record highs of ₹1,40,465 per 10 grams and ₹2,54,174 per kg, respectively, which they notched in December 2025.

Gold Rate in Ahmedabad The gold price in Ahmedabad rose, corresponding with the overall gold rate trend across India, according to bullion data. The 24-karat gold price in Ahmedabad was ₹1,37,580 per 10 grams, up by ₹1,460 on 5 January. The 22-karat gold price in the city was ₹1,26,115 per 10 grams, and the 18-karat gold rate was ₹1,03,185 per 10 grams.

Gold Rate in Bangalore The gold price in Bengaluru also jumped today, according to bullion data. The 24-karat gold price in Ahmedabad was at ₹1,37,430 per 10 grams, up by ₹1,380 on 5 January. Meanwhile, the 22-karat gold price in the city was ₹1,25,978 per 10 grams, and the 18-karat gold rate in Bengaluru was ₹1,03,073 per 10 grams.

Gold Rate in Chennai The gold price in Chennai increased, like in other major cities in India, as per bullion data for 5 January. The 24-karat gold price in Chennai was ₹1,37,720 per 10 grams, up by ₹1,390, and the 22-karat gold price in the city was ₹1,26,243 per 10 grams. The 18-karat gold rate was ₹1,03,290 per 10 grams.

Gold Rate in Delhi The gold price in Delhi was up, reflecting the overall rise in gold rates across India on 5 January. The 24-karat gold price in Delhi was ₹1,37,080 per 10 grams, a ₹1,380 increase from the previous day. Meanwhile, the price of 22-karat gold in the national capital was ₹1,25,657 per 10 grams, while the rate of 18-karat gold was ₹1,02,810 per 10 grams.

Gold Rate in Hyderabad The gold price in Hyderabad also rose today on 5 January, following the national and global trends. The 24-karat gold price in Hyderabad was ₹1,37,650 per 10 grams, up by ₹1,500 from yesterday. The 22-karat gold was priced at ₹1,26,179 per 10 grams, and the 18-karat gold rate was ₹1,03,238 per 10 grams.

Gold Rate in Kolkata The gold price in Kolkata today jumped in line with the trend seen in other major Indian cities on 5 January. The 24-karat gold price in Kolkata was ₹1,37,250 per 10 grams, an increase of ₹1,490 compared to the previous day. Meanwhile, the 22-karat gold price in Kolkata stood at ₹1,25,813 per 10 grams, and the 18-karat gold rate in Kolkata was ₹1,02,938 per 10 grams.

Gold Rate in Mumbai The gold price in Mumbai today increased, in line with the overall gold rate in India. The 24-karat gold price in Mumbai was ₹1,37,440 per 10 grams, up by ₹1,500 on 5 January from the previous day. Meanwhile, the price of 22-karat gold in Mumbai was ₹1,25,987 per 10 grams. On the other hand, the 18-karat gold rate in Mumbai was ₹1,03,080 per 10 grams.