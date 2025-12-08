Gold Rate Today: Check the live price of 22K, 24K and 18K gold prices on 8 December 2025

Gold Rate Today: The price of the yellow metal jumped in the international bullion market on 8 December 2025. It opened at ₹1,30,494 per 10 grams, against the previous close of ₹1,30,462 per 10 grams on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX). At the time of writing of this report, at 11.37 AM, the MCX gold price was at ₹1,30,730 per 10 grams, up 0.21%.

MCX silver opened in the red at ₹1,81,600 per kg as compared to its previous close of ₹1,83,408 per kg; and at the time of writing, it was at ₹1,82,821, down 0.32%, data showed.

MCX gold February contracts were 0.04% down at ₹1,30,409 per 10 grams around 9:10 am, while MCX silver March contracts were down by 1% at ₹1,81,600 per kg at that time.

Gold Rate in Ahmedabad The gold price in Ahmedabad rose, corresponding with the overall gold rate trend across India, according to bullion data. The 24-karat gold price in Ahmedabad was ₹1,30,730 per 10 grams, up by ₹190 on 8 December. The 22-karat gold price in the city was ₹1,19,836/10 grams, and the 18-karat gold rate was ₹98,048 per 10 grams.

Gold Rate in Bangalore The gold price in Bengaluru also jumped today, according to bullion data. The 24-karat gold price in Ahmedabad was at ₹1,30,660 per 10 grams, up by ₹190 on 8 December. Meanwhile, the 22-karat gold price in the city was ₹1,19,772 per 10 grams, and the 18-karat gold rate in Bengaluru was ₹97,995 per 10 grams.

Gold Rate in Chennai The gold price in Chennai increased, like in other major cities in India, as per bullion data for 8 December. The 24-karat gold price in Chennai was ₹1,30,960 per 10 grams, up by ₹210, and the 22-karat gold price in the city was ₹1,20,047 per 10 grams. The 18-karat gold rate was ₹98,220 per 10 grams.

Gold Rate in Delhi The gold price in Delhi was up, reflecting the overall rise in gold rates across India on 8 December. The 24-karat gold price in Delhi was ₹1,30,350 per 10 grams, a ₹210 increase from the previous day. Meanwhile, the price of 22-karat gold in the national capital was ₹1,19,488 per 10 grams, while the rate of 18-karat gold was ₹97,763 per 10 grams.

Gold Rate in Hyderabad The gold price in Hyderabad also rose today, following the national and global trends. The 24-karat gold price in Hyderabad was ₹1,30,810 per 10 grams, up by ₹230 from yesterday. The 22-karat gold was priced at ₹1,19,909 per 10 grams, and the 18-karat gold rate was ₹98,108 per 10 grams.

Gold Rate in Kolkata The gold price in Kolkata today jumped in line with the trend seen in other major Indian cities on 8 December. The 24-karat gold price in Kolkata was ₹1,30,430 per 10 grams, an increase of ₹230 compared to the previous day. Meanwhile, the 22-karat gold price in Kolkata stood at ₹1,19,561 per 10 grams, and the 18-karat gold rate in Kolkata was ₹97,823 per 10 grams.

Gold Rate in Mumbai The gold price in Mumbai today increased, in line with the overall gold rate in India. The 24-karat gold price in Mumbai was ₹1,30,610 per 10 grams, up by ₹240 from the previous day. Meanwhile, the price of 22-karat gold in Mumbai was ₹1,19,726 per 10 grams. On the other hand, the 18-karat gold rate in Mumbai was ₹97,958 per 10 grams.