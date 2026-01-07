Gold Rate Today: Check the live price of 22K, 24K and 18K gold prices on 7 January 2026

Gold Price Today, 7 January: Gold prices today fell on the MCX, increasing around a tumpling by 0.46% at open, reflecting mild-profit booking after strong gains in recent sessions while investors looked past geopolitical risks and focused on upcoming US economic data. MCX 24 karat gold price jumped a little to hit a price of ₹1,38,450 per 10 grams on 29 December as trading opened today.

Over the day, gold price today dipped nearly 1% and was standing at to ₹1,37940 per 10 grams at 12:40 pm on MCX.

Take a look at the gold prices in your city today, including Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai.

Gold Rate in Mumbai Gold price in Mumbai today fell, as did the overall gold rate in India. The 24 karat gold price in Mumbai was ₹1,38,260 per 10 grams, tumbling by ₹990 than the previous day. Meanwhile, the price of 22 karat gold in Mumbai was 1,26,738 per 10 gram. On the other hand, 18 karat gold rate in Mumbai was ₹1,03,695.

Gold Rate in Delhi Gold price in Delhi today fell, reflecting the overall decrease in gold rates across India. The 24 karat gold price in Delhi was ₹1,37,940 per 10 grams, decreasing by ₹1,070 than the previous day. Meanwhile, the price of 22 karat gold in Delhi was ₹1,26,445 per 10 grams. On the other hand, the 18 karat gold rate in Delhi was ₹1,03,455.

Gold Rate in Kolkata Gold price in Kolkata today fell by over 1%, in line with the trend seen in other major Indian cities. The 24 karat gold price in Kolkata was ₹1,38,080 per 10 grams, down by ₹990 compared to yesterday. Meanwhile, the 22 karat gold price in Kolkata stood at ₹1,26,573 per 10 grams. The 18 karat gold rate in Kolkata was ₹1,03,560.

Gold Rate in Bangalore Gold price in Bengaluru today fell too. The 24 karat gold price in Bengaluru was ₹1,38,370 per 10 grams, down by ₹990. The 22 karat gold price in the city was ₹1,26,839 per 10 grams. On the other hand, the 18 karat gold rate in Bengaluru was ₹1,04,778.

Gold Rate in Hyderabad Gold price in Hyderabad today saw a big fall, following the national and global trends. The 24 karat gold price in Hyderabad was ₹1,38,520 per 10 grams, jumping by ₹950 from yesterday. The 22 karat gold was priced at ₹1,26,977 per 10 grams, and the 18 karat gold rate was ₹1,03,890.

Gold Rate in Chennai Gold price in Chennai today slid further during the day, falling by a massive ₹1,410 per 10 grams. The 24 karat gold price in Chennai was ₹1,38,700 per 10 grams. The 22 karat gold price in Chennai was ₹1,27,142 per 10 grams, while the 18 karat rate stood at ₹1,04,025.

Gold Rate in Ahmedabad Gold price in Ahmedabad today tumbled in line with other cities. The 24 karat gold price in Ahmedabad was ₹1,38,480 per 10 grams, falling by ₹960. The 22 karat gold price in the city was ₹1,26,940 per 10 grams, and the 18 karat gold rate was ₹1,03,860.