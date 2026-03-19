Gold Rate Today: Check the live price of 22K, 24K and 18K gold prices on 19 March 2026

Gold Rate Today, 19 March: Gold price today in India nosedived during Thursday's trading session following the announcement of the US Federal Reserve's policy decision.

The Fed kept its interest rate unchanged for a second time in a row, resulting in an immediate fall in the price of gold on 19 March. On MCX, gold prices are hovering around ₹1,48,000 per 10 grams, a fall of over 3% in comparison to yesterday's closing prices. Spot gold fell 1.1% to $4,764.27 per ounce as of 0649 GMT, its lowest since 6 February.

Here are the gold rates today in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru and other cities.

Gold Rate in Mumbai Gold price in Mumbai today fell, in line with the overall gold rate in India. The 24 karat gold price in Mumbai was ₹1,48,670 per 10 grams, down by ₹4,850 than the previous day. Meanwhile, the price of 22 karat gold in Mumbai was 1,36,281 per 10 gram. On the other hand, 18 karat gold rate in Mumbai was ₹1,11,503.

Gold Rate in Delhi Gold price in Delhi today dipped, reflecting the overall fall in gold rates across India. The 24 karat gold price in Delhi was ₹1,48,410 per 10 grams, lower by ₹4,840,than the previous day. Meanwhile, the price of 22 karat gold in Delhi was ₹1,36,043 per 10 grams. On the other hand, the 18 karat gold rate in Delhi was ₹1,11,308.

Gold Rate in Kolkata Gold price in Kolkata today declined, in line with the trend seen in other major Indian cities. The 24 karat gold price in Kolkata was ₹1,48,470 per 10 grams, down by ₹4,850 compared to yesterday. Meanwhile, the 22 karat gold price in Kolkata stood at ₹1,36,098 per 10 grams. The 18 karat gold rate in Kolkata was ₹1,11,353.

Gold Rate in Bangalore Gold rate in Bengaluru today sank. The 24 karat gold price in Bengaluru was ₹1,1,48,790 per 10 grams, down by ₹4,850. The 22 karat gold price in the city was ₹1,36,391 per 10 grams. On the other hand, the 18 karat gold rate in Bengaluru was ₹1,11,593.

Gold Rate in Hyderabad Gold price in Hyderabad today fell as well, following the national and global trends. The 24 karat gold price in Hyderabad was ₹1,48,900 per 10 grams, falling by ₹4,860 from yesterday. The 22 karat gold was priced at ₹1,36,492 per 10 grams, and the 18 karat gold rate was ₹1,11,675.

Gold Rate in Chennai Gold price in Chennai today eased like other major Indian cities. The 24 karat gold price in Chennai was ₹1,49,250 per 10 grams, decreasing by ₹4,720 from the previous day. The 22 karat gold price in Chennai was ₹1,36,813 per 10 grams, while the 18 karat rate stood at ₹1,11,938.

Gold Rate in Ahmedabad Gold price in Ahmedabad today slipped, corresponding with the overall gold rate trend across India. The 24 karat gold price in Ahmedabad was ₹1,49,010 per 10 grams, down by ₹4,710. The 22 karat gold price in the city was ₹1,36,593 per 10 grams, and the 18 karat gold rate was ₹1,11,758.