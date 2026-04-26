Gold Rate Today: Check the live price of 22K, 24K and 18K gold prices on 26 April 2026

Gold Rate Today: Expectations of rate cut by the United States Federal Reserve and fears of inflation dragged the yellow metal from its week winning streak, as investors remained cautious about cross-asset movements, particularly in crude oil and the US dollar.

At last close on 25 April, the MCX gold rate ended at ₹1,52,799/10 gm; while the international COMEX gold rate finished at $4,740.90/oz, below the psychological $4,800 mark.

Notably, in 2025, gold recorded its best bull run since 1979, surging over 75% and over the past 20 years, gold prices have jumped by 1,500%.

Gold Rate in Mumbai The gold price in Mumbai today was in line with the overall gold rate in India. The 24-karat gold price in Mumbai was ₹1,52,780 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, the price of 22-karat gold in Mumbai was ₹1,40,048 per 10 grams. On the other hand, the 18-karat gold rate in Mumbai was ₹1,14,585 per 10 grams.

Gold Rate in Kolkata The gold price in Kolkata was in line with the trend seen in other major Indian cities on 26 April. The 24-karat gold price in Kolkata was ₹1,52,580 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, the 22-karat gold price in Kolkata stood at ₹1,39,865 per 10 grams, and the 18-karat gold rate in Kolkata was ₹1,14,435 per 10 grams.

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Gold Rate in Hyderabad The gold price in Hyderabad followed national and global trends. The 24-karat gold price in Hyderabad was ₹1,53,020 per 10 grams, up 1,120/10 grams. The 22-karat gold was priced at ₹1,40,268 per 10 grams, and the 18-karat gold rate was ₹1,14,765 per 10 grams.

Gold Rate in Delhi The gold price in Delhi reflected the overall gold rates across India on 26 April. The 24-karat gold price in Delhi was ₹1,52,520 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, the price of 22-karat gold in the national capital was ₹1,39,810 per 10 grams, while the rate of 18-karat gold was ₹1,14,390 per 10 grams.

Gold Rate in Chennai The gold price in Chennai was like in other major cities in India, as per bullion data for 26 April. The 24-karat gold price in Chennai was ₹1,53,230 per grams. Further, the 22-karat gold price in the city was ₹1,40,461 per 10 grams. The 18-karat gold rate was ₹1,14,923 per 10 grams.

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Gold Rate in Bangalore The 24-karat gold price in Bengaluru was at ₹1,52,900 per 10 grams, on 26 April. Meanwhile, the 22-karat gold price in the city was ₹1,40,158 per 10 grams, and the 18-karat gold rate in Bengaluru was ₹1,14,675 per 10 grams.

Gold Rate in Ahmedabad The gold price in Ahmedabad corresponded with the overall gold rate trend across India, according to bullion data. The 24-karat gold price in Ahmedabad was ₹1,52,980 per 10 grams. The 22-karat gold price in the city was ₹1,40,232 per 10 grams, and the 18-karat gold rate was ₹1,14,735 per 10 grams.