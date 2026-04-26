Gold Rate Today: Check the live price of 22K, 24K and 18K gold prices on 26 April 2026

Gold Rate Today: Expectations of rate cut by the United States Federal Reserve and fears of inflation dragged the yellow metal from its week winning streak, as investors remained cautious about cross-asset movements, particularly in crude oil and the US dollar.

At last close on 25 April, the MCX gold rate ended at ₹1,52,799/10 gm; while the international COMEX gold rate finished at $4,740.90/oz, below the psychological $4,800 mark.

Notably, in 2025, gold recorded its best bull run since 1979, surging over 75% and over the past 20 years, gold prices have jumped by 1,500%.

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Gold Rate in Mumbai The gold price in Mumbai today was in line with the overall gold rate in India. The 24-karat gold price in Mumbai was ₹1,52,780 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, the price of 22-karat gold in Mumbai was ₹1,40,048 per 10 grams. On the other hand, the 18-karat gold rate in Mumbai was ₹1,14,585 per 10 grams.

Gold Rate in Kolkata The gold price in Kolkata was in line with the trend seen in other major Indian cities on 26 April. The 24-karat gold price in Kolkata was ₹1,52,580 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, the 22-karat gold price in Kolkata stood at ₹1,39,865 per 10 grams, and the 18-karat gold rate in Kolkata was ₹1,14,435 per 10 grams.

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Gold Rate in Hyderabad The gold price in Hyderabad followed national and global trends. The 24-karat gold price in Hyderabad was ₹1,53,020 per 10 grams, up 1,120/10 grams. The 22-karat gold was priced at ₹1,40,268 per 10 grams, and the 18-karat gold rate was ₹1,14,765 per 10 grams.

Gold Rate in Delhi The gold price in Delhi reflected the overall gold rates across India on 26 April. The 24-karat gold price in Delhi was ₹1,52,520 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, the price of 22-karat gold in the national capital was ₹1,39,810 per 10 grams, while the rate of 18-karat gold was ₹1,14,390 per 10 grams.

Gold Rate in Chennai The gold price in Chennai was like in other major cities in India, as per bullion data for 26 April. The 24-karat gold price in Chennai was ₹1,53,230 per grams. Further, the 22-karat gold price in the city was ₹1,40,461 per 10 grams. The 18-karat gold rate was ₹1,14,923 per 10 grams.

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Gold Rate in Bangalore The 24-karat gold price in Bengaluru was at ₹1,52,900 per 10 grams, on 26 April. Meanwhile, the 22-karat gold price in the city was ₹1,40,158 per 10 grams, and the 18-karat gold rate in Bengaluru was ₹1,14,675 per 10 grams.

Gold Rate in Ahmedabad The gold price in Ahmedabad corresponded with the overall gold rate trend across India, according to bullion data. The 24-karat gold price in Ahmedabad was ₹1,52,980 per 10 grams. The 22-karat gold price in the city was ₹1,40,232 per 10 grams, and the 18-karat gold rate was ₹1,14,735 per 10 grams.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

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