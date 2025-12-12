Gold Rate Today: Check the live price of 22K, 24K and 18K gold prices on 12 December 2025

Gold Rate Today: Gold price today was just short of a fresh all-time high as prices of the yellow metal shot higher on the MCX, opening above ₹1.30 lakh per 10 grams. MCX gold rates on 12 December opened higher at ₹1,32,486 per 10 grams, according to the MCX website.

Over the day, MCX gold price touched a day's high of ₹1,33,483 per 10 grams, the website showed

Gold price today at the time of writing this article was ₹1,33,480 per 10 grams, up by 0.76% as compared to yesterday.

Over the past 20 years, gold prices have jumped by a massive 1,500%, rising from ₹7,638 in 2005 to more than ₹1,25,000 in 2025 (as of September).

Gold Rate in Mumbai Gold price in Mumbai today rose by over 1%, as did the overall gold rate in India. The 24 karat gold price in Mumbai was ₹1,33,850 per 10 grams, rising by ₹1,370 than the previous day. Meanwhile, the price of 22 karat gold in Mumbai was 1,22,696 per 10 gram. On the other hand, 18 karat gold rate in Mumbai was ₹1,00,388.

Gold Rate in Delhi Gold price in Delhi today rose about 1% as well, reflecting the overall increase in gold rates across India. The 24 karat gold price in Delhi was ₹1,33,560 per 10 grams, rising by ₹1,310 than the previous day. Meanwhile, the price of 22 karat gold in Delhi was ₹1,22,430 per 10 grams. On the other hand, the 18 karat gold rate in Delhi was ₹1,00,170.

Gold Rate in Kolkata Gold price in Kolkata today jumped by 1.04%, in line with the trend seen in other major Indian cities. The 24 karat gold price in Kolkata was ₹1,33,680 per 10 grams, up by ₹1,380 compared to yesterday. Meanwhile, the 22 karat gold price in Kolkata stood at ₹1,22,540 per 10 grams. The 18 karat gold rate in Kolkata was ₹1,00,260.

Gold Rate in Bangalore Gold price in Bengaluru today skyrocketed too. The 24 karat gold price in Bengaluru was ₹1,33,960 per 10 grams, up by ₹1,380. The 22 karat gold price in the city was ₹1,22,797 per 10 grams. On the other hand, the 18 karat gold rate in Bengaluru was ₹1,00,470.

Gold Rate in Hyderabad Gold price in Hyderabad today saw a sharp increase, following the national and global trends. The 24 karat gold price in Hyderabad was ₹1,34,070 per 10 grams, jumping by ₹1,380 from yesterday. The 22 karat gold was priced at ₹1,22,898 per 10 grams, and the 18 karat gold rate was ₹1,00,553.

Gold Rate in Chennai Gold price in Chennai today rose by almost 1.1% as the yellow metal nearly peaked in rates. The 24 karat gold price in Chennai was ₹1,34,310 per 10 grams, decreasing by ₹1,450 from the previous day. The 22 karat gold price in Chennai was ₹1,23,118 per 10 grams, while the 18 karat rate stood at ₹1,00,733.

Gold Rate in Ahmedabad Gold price in Ahmedabad today rose steeply, corresponding with the overall gold rate trend across India. The 24 karat gold price in Ahmedabad was ₹1,34,100 per 10 grams, increasing by ₹1,480. The 22 karat gold price in the city was ₹1,22,925 per 10 grams, and the 18 karat gold rate was ₹1,00,575.