Gold Rate Today: Check the live price of 22K, 24K and 18K gold prices on 17 March 2026

Gold price today, 17 March: Gold rates today in India increased again amid escalating tensions between US-Israel and Iran, which have been involved in clashes for the past three weeks. The heightened tensions in the Middle East along with the volatility in dollar made investors rush towards the yellow metal for a safe haven asset.

MCX gold April contracts increased by more than ₹650 per 10 grams to 1,57,130. In the previous session, the MCX gold April futures contract ended at ₹1,55,736 per 10 grams, losing about 2%.

The rise in gold price in India comes as the US-Iran war in the Middle East enters its third week with no indication of cooling down.

Take a look at the gold prices in your city today, including Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai.

Gold Rate in Mumbai Gold price in Mumbai today rose, as did the overall gold rate in India. The 24 karat gold price in Mumbai was ₹1,56,960 per 10 grams, skyrocketing by ₹670 than the previous day. Meanwhile, the price of 22 karat gold in Mumbai was 1,43,880 per 10 gram. On the other hand, 18 karat gold rate in Mumbai was ₹1,17,720.

Gold Rate in Delhi Gold price in Delhi today increased, reflecting the overall rise in gold rates across India. The 24 karat gold price in Delhi was ₹1,56,690 per 10 grams, rising by ₹670 than the previous day. Meanwhile, the price of 22 karat gold in Delhi was ₹1,43,633 per 10 grams. On the other hand, the 18 karat gold rate in Delhi was ₹1,17,518.

Gold Rate in Kolkata Gold price in Kolkata today shot up by over 0.4%, in line with the trend seen in other major Indian cities. The 24 karat gold price in Kolkata was ₹1,56,750 per 10 grams, up by ₹670 compared to yesterday. Meanwhile, the 22 karat gold price in Kolkata stood at ₹1,43,688 per 10 grams. The 18 karat gold rate in Kolkata was ₹1,17,563.

Gold Rate in Bangalore Gold price in Bengaluru today increased too. The 24 karat gold price in Bengaluru was ₹1,57,090 per 10 grams, up by ₹680 . The 22 karat gold price in the city was ₹1,43,999 per 10 grams. On the other hand, the 18 karat gold rate in Bengaluru was ₹1,17,818.

Gold Rate in Hyderabad Gold price in Hyderabad today saw a sharp rise, following the national and global trends. The 24 karat gold price in Hyderabad was ₹1,57,210 per 10 grams, jumping by ₹670 from yesterday. The 22 karat gold was priced at ₹1,44,109 per 10 grams, and the 18 karat gold rate was ₹1,17,908.

Gold Rate in Chennai Gold price in Chennai today jumped further during the day, rising by a massive ₹670 per 10 grams. The 24 karat gold price in Chennai was ₹1,57,420 per 10 grams. The 22 karat gold price in Chennai was ₹1,44,302 per 10 grams, while the 18 karat rate stood at ₹1,18,065.