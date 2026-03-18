Gold Rate Today: Check the live price of 22K, 24K and 18K gold prices on 18 March 2026

Gold rate today, 18 March: Gold price today fell in India even as conflict between the United States and Iran continued to put pressure on safe haven assets.

The gold price today on 18 March decreased on the back of the upcoming US Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision. MCX gold April futures were 0.21% down at ₹1,55,662 per 10 grams around 9:15 am. In the international market, spot gold edged down 0.4% to $4,984.29 per ounce as of 0442 GMT. US gold futures for April delivery fell 0.4% to $4,987.30.

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Here are the gold rates today in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru and other cities.

Gold Rate in Mumbai Gold price in Mumbai today fell, in line with the overall gold rate in India. The 24 karat gold price in Mumbai was ₹1,56,070per 10 grams, down by ₹440 than the previous day. Meanwhile, the price of 22 karat gold in Mumbai was 1,43,064 per 10 gram. On the other hand, 18 karat gold rate in Mumbai was ₹1,17,053.

Gold Rate in Delhi Gold price in Delhi today dipped, reflecting the overall fall in gold rates across India. The 24 karat gold price in Delhi was ₹1,55,800 per 10 grams, lower by ₹440,than the previous day. Meanwhile, the price of 22 karat gold in Delhi was ₹1,42,817 per 10 grams. On the other hand, the 18 karat gold rate in Delhi was ₹1,16,850.

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Gold Rate in Kolkata Gold price in Kolkata today declined, in line with the trend seen in other major Indian cities. The 24 karat gold price in Kolkata was ₹1,55,860 per 10 grams, down by ₹450 compared to yesterday. Meanwhile, the 22 karat gold price in Kolkata stood at ₹1,42,872 per 10 grams. The 18 karat gold rate in Kolkata was ₹1,16,895.

Gold Rate in Bangalore Gold price in Bengaluru today sank. The 24 karat gold price in Bengaluru was ₹1,56,380 per 10 grams, down by ₹260. The 22 karat gold price in the city was ₹1,43,348 per 10 grams. On the other hand, the 18 karat gold rate in Bengaluru was ₹1,17,285.

Gold Rate in Hyderabad Gold price in Hyderabad today fell as well, following the national and global trends. The 24 karat gold price in Hyderabad was ₹,1,56,510 per 10 grams, falling by ₹260 from yesterday. The 22 karat gold was priced at ₹1,43,468 per 10 grams, and the 18 karat gold rate was ₹1,17,383.

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Gold Rate in Chennai Gold price in Chennai today eased like other major Indian cities. The 24 karat gold price in Chennai was ₹1,56,710 per 10 grams, decreasing by ₹260 from the previous day. The 22 karat gold price in Chennai was ₹1,43,651 per 10 grams, while the 18 karat rate stood at ₹1,17,533.

Gold Rate in Ahmedabad Gold price in Ahmedabad today slipped, corresponding with the overall gold rate trend across India. The 24 karat gold price in Ahmedabad was ₹1,56,470 per 10 grams, down by ₹250. The 22 karat gold price in the city was ₹1,43,431 per 10 grams, and the 18 karat gold rate was ₹1,17,353.

About the Author Swastika Das Sharma Swastika is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint, covering business news and business trends. She has always been intrigued by the numbers that driv...Read More ✕ Swastika Das Sharma

With over five years of experience in digital news, and one year at LiveMint, her focus includes writing on the business and personal finance beats. Swastika is a 2020 graduate from the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai, with a specialisation in New Media. Before her current role at LiveMint, she worked at major publications like The Telegraph Online, News18.com and The Economic Times. As a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint, she has extensively covered topics like income tax, Union Budget, economy, personal finance tools and cryptocurrency.

Swastika’s specialisations include:

Corporate news: Writing and breaking stories from corporates and companies

Business trends: Finding what's trending in business and churning original stories

Personal finance explainers: Writing explainers on income tax, provident fund, etc.

Swastika can be followed on her Swastika is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint, covering business news and business trends. She has always been intrigued by the numbers that drive news, which has led to a passion for covering finances as a beat - be it personal finance or corporate. Originally from Kolkata, Swastika’s love for news started at home where her family made sure she read newspapers since she was a kid.With over five years of experience in digital news, and one year at LiveMint, her focus includes writing on the business and personal finance beats. Swastika is a 2020 graduate from the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai, with a specialisation in New Media. Before her current role at LiveMint, she worked at major publications like The Telegraph Online, News18.com and The Economic Times. As a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint, she has extensively covered topics like income tax, Union Budget, economy, personal finance tools and cryptocurrency.Swastika’s specialisations include:Corporate news: Writing and breaking stories from corporates and companiesBusiness trends: Finding what's trending in business and churning original storiesPersonal finance explainers: Writing explainers on income tax, provident fund, etc.Swastika can be followed on her LinkedIn profile as well as on X at @swastika1005 . She can be reached by email via swastika.sharma@htdigital.in