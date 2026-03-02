Gold Rate Today: Check the live price of 22K, 24K and 18K gold prices on 2 March 2026

Gold price today, 2 March: Gold prices on 2 March skyrocketed as the markets opened amid the war in Iran and tensions in the Middle East continued. The stock market uncertainty triggered gold rates to reach sky high levels as investors ran to buy safe-haven assets.

Advertisement

The COMEX gold rate today hit $5,400 an ounce, marking an intraday increase of over 2.50%.

The MCX gold rate today opened at ₹1,65,501 per 10 gm and touched an intraday high of ₹1,67,915 per 10 gm, registering over ₹5,500 per 10 gm gain within a few minutes of the Opening Bell.

Take a look at the gold prices in your city today, including Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai.

Gold Rate in Mumbai Gold price in Mumbai today rose, as did the overall gold rate in India. The 24 karat gold price in Mumbai was ₹1,67,070 per 10 grams, skyrocketing by ₹4,880 than the previous day. Meanwhile, the price of 22 karat gold in Mumbai was 1,53,148 per 10 gram. On the other hand, 18 karat gold rate in Mumbai was ₹1,25,303.

Advertisement

Gold Rate in Delhi Gold price in Delhi today increased, reflecting the overall rise in gold rates across India. The 24 karat gold price in Delhi was ₹1,66,740 per 10 grams, rising by ₹4,830 than the previous day. Meanwhile, the price of 22 karat gold in Delhi was ₹1,52,845 per 10 grams. On the other hand, the 18 karat gold rate in Delhi was ₹1,25,055.

Gold Rate in Kolkata Gold price in Kolkata today shot up by over 1%, in line with the trend seen in other major Indian cities. The 24 karat gold price in Kolkata was ₹1,66,740 per 10 grams, up by ₹4,760 compared to yesterday. Meanwhile, the 22 karat gold price in Kolkata stood at ₹1,52,845 per 10 grams. The 18 karat gold rate in Kolkata was ₹1,25,055.

Advertisement

Gold Rate in Bangalore Gold price in Bengaluru today increased too. The 24 karat gold price in Bengaluru was ₹1,67,090 per 10 grams, up by ₹4,770 . The 22 karat gold price in the city was ₹1,53,166 per 10 grams. On the other hand, the 18 karat gold rate in Bengaluru was ₹1,25,318.

Gold Rate in Hyderabad Gold price in Hyderabad today saw a sharp rise, following the national and global trends. The 24 karat gold price in Hyderabad was ₹1,67,230 per 10 grams, jumping by ₹4,780 from yesterday. The 22 karat gold was priced at ₹1,53,294 per 10 grams, and the 18 karat gold rate was ₹1,25,423.

Gold Rate in Chennai Gold price in Chennai today jumped further during the day, rising by a massive ₹4,790 per 10 grams. The 24 karat gold price in Chennai was ₹1,67,450 per 10 grams. The 22 karat gold price in Chennai was ₹1,53,496 per 10 grams, while the 18 karat rate stood at ₹1,25,588.

Advertisement

Gold Rate in Ahmedabad Gold price in Ahmedabad today skyrocketed in line with other cities. The 24 karat gold price in Ahmedabad was ₹1,67,180 per 10 grams, rising by ₹4,770. The 22 karat gold price in the city was ₹1,53,248 per 10 grams, and the 18 karat gold rate was ₹1,25,385.

Key Takeaways Gold prices have risen significantly due to market volatility and global tensions.

The price differences across cities highlight regional market variances in gold rates.

Investors are increasingly turning to gold as a safe-haven asset during uncertain times.