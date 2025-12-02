Gold Rate Today: Check the live price of 22K, 24K and 18K gold prices on 2nd December 2025

Gold Rate Today: Gold price today on the MCX opened lower after profit booking as investors rushed to earn money after a steep rally in the previous session. MCX gold rates on 2nd December fell by ₹386, or 0.3%, at open to ₹1,30,266 per 10 grams.

Gold price today at the time of writing this article was ₹1,30,338 per 10 grams, recovering slightly from the opening price.

In the international market, gold and silver futures also retreated after recent gains as traders opted to lock-in profits.

Over the past 20 years, gold prices have jumped by a massive 1,500%, rising from ₹7,638 in 2005 to more than ₹1,25,000 in 2025 (as of September).

Gold Rate in Mumbai Gold price in Mumbai today fell, in line with the overall gold rate in India. The 24 karat gold price in Mumbai was ₹1,30,150 per 10 grams, down by ₹400 than the previous day. Meanwhile, the price of 22 karat gold in Mumbai was 1,19,304 per 10 gram. On the other hand, 18 karat gold rate in Mumbai was ₹97,613.

Gold Rate in Delhi Gold price in Delhi today dipped, reflecting the overall fall in gold rates across India. The 24 karat gold price in Delhi was ₹1,29,910 per 10 grams, lower by ₹410,than the previous day. Meanwhile, the price of 22 karat gold in Delhi was ₹19,084 per 10 grams. On the other hand, the 18 karat gold rate in Delhi was ₹97,433.

Gold Rate in Kolkata Gold price in Kolkata today declined, in line with the trend seen in other major Indian cities. The 24 karat gold price in Kolkata was ₹1,29,970 per 10 grams, down by ₹400 compared to yesterday. Meanwhile, the 22 karat gold price in Kolkata stood at ₹19,139 per 10 grams. The 18 karat gold rate in Kolkata was ₹97,478.

Gold Rate in Bangalore Gold price in Bengaluru today sank. The 24 karat gold price in Bengaluru was ₹1,30,240 per 10 grams, down by ₹410. The 22 karat gold price in the city was ₹19,387per 10 grams. On the other hand, the 18 karat gold rate in Bengaluru was ₹97,680.

Gold Rate in Hyderabad Gold price in Hyderabad today fell as well, following the national and global trends. The 24 karat gold price in Hyderabad was ₹,30,340 per 10 grams, falling by ₹410 from yesterday. The 22 karat gold was priced at ₹19,478 per 10 grams, and the 18 karat gold rate was ₹97,755.

Gold Rate in Chennai Gold price in Chennai today eased like other major Indian cities. The 24 karat gold price in Chennai was ₹1,30,520 per 10 grams, decreasing by ₹410 from the previous day. The 22 karat gold price in Chennai was ₹1,19,643 per 10 grams, while the 18 karat rate stood at ₹97,890.

Gold Rate in Ahmedabad Gold price in Ahmedabad today slipped, corresponding with the overall gold rate trend across India. The 24 karat gold price in Ahmedabad was ₹1,30,300 per 10 grams, down by ₹420. The 22 karat gold price in the city was ₹1,19,442 per 10 grams, and the 18 karat gold rate was ₹97,725.