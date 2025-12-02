Gold Rate Today: Check the live price of 22K, 24K and 18K gold prices on 2nd December 2025

Gold Rate Today: Here are the December 2 gold prices for key cities, including Ahmedabad, Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai. Over the past 20 years, gold prices have jumped by a massive 1,500%.

Swastika Das Sharma
Updated2 Dec 2025, 01:37 PM IST
Gold rate today falls in key cities.
Gold rate today falls in key cities.(Pixabay)

Gold Rate Today: Gold price today on the MCX opened lower after profit booking as investors rushed to earn money after a steep rally in the previous session. MCX gold rates on 2nd December fell by 386, or 0.3%, at open to 1,30,266 per 10 grams.

Gold price today at the time of writing this article was 1,30,338 per 10 grams, recovering slightly from the opening price.

In the international market, gold and silver futures also retreated after recent gains as traders opted to lock-in profits.

Over the past 20 years, gold prices have jumped by a massive 1,500%, rising from 7,638 in 2005 to more than 1,25,000 in 2025 (as of September).

Gold Rate in Mumbai

Gold price in Mumbai today fell, in line with the overall gold rate in India. The 24 karat gold price in Mumbai was 1,30,150 per 10 grams, down by 400 than the previous day. Meanwhile, the price of 22 karat gold in Mumbai was 1,19,304 per 10 gram. On the other hand, 18 karat gold rate in Mumbai was 97,613.

Gold Rate in Delhi

Gold price in Delhi today dipped, reflecting the overall fall in gold rates across India. The 24 karat gold price in Delhi was 1,29,910 per 10 grams, lower by 410,than the previous day. Meanwhile, the price of 22 karat gold in Delhi was 19,084 per 10 grams. On the other hand, the 18 karat gold rate in Delhi was 97,433.

Gold Rate in Kolkata

Gold price in Kolkata today declined, in line with the trend seen in other major Indian cities. The 24 karat gold price in Kolkata was 1,29,970 per 10 grams, down by 400 compared to yesterday. Meanwhile, the 22 karat gold price in Kolkata stood at 19,139 per 10 grams. The 18 karat gold rate in Kolkata was 97,478.

Gold Rate in Bangalore

Gold price in Bengaluru today sank. The 24 karat gold price in Bengaluru was 1,30,240 per 10 grams, down by 410. The 22 karat gold price in the city was 19,387per 10 grams. On the other hand, the 18 karat gold rate in Bengaluru was 97,680.

Gold Rate in Hyderabad

Gold price in Hyderabad today fell as well, following the national and global trends. The 24 karat gold price in Hyderabad was ,30,340 per 10 grams, falling by 410 from yesterday. The 22 karat gold was priced at 19,478 per 10 grams, and the 18 karat gold rate was 97,755.

Gold Rate in Chennai

Gold price in Chennai today eased like other major Indian cities. The 24 karat gold price in Chennai was 1,30,520 per 10 grams, decreasing by 410 from the previous day. The 22 karat gold price in Chennai was 1,19,643 per 10 grams, while the 18 karat rate stood at 97,890.

Gold Rate in Ahmedabad

Gold price in Ahmedabad today slipped, corresponding with the overall gold rate trend across India. The 24 karat gold price in Ahmedabad was 1,30,300 per 10 grams, down by 420. The 22 karat gold price in the city was 1,19,442 per 10 grams, and the 18 karat gold rate was 97,725.

Key Takeaways
  • Gold prices are influenced by global trends and profit booking by investors.
  • The decline in gold prices affects both consumer purchasing decisions and investment strategies.
  • Over the past two decades, gold has shown a significant long-term increase in value despite short-term fluctuations.

