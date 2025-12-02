Gold Rate Today: Check the live price of 22K, 24K and 18K gold prices on 2nd December 2025

Gold Rate Today: Gold price today on the MCX opened lower after profit booking as investors rushed to earn money after a steep rally in the previous session. MCX gold rates on 2nd December fell by ₹386, or 0.3%, at open to ₹1,30,266 per 10 grams.
Gold price today at the time of writing this article was ₹1,30,338 per 10 grams, recovering slightly from the opening price.
In the international market, gold and silver futures also retreated after recent gains as traders opted to lock-in profits.
Over the past 20 years, gold prices have jumped by a massive 1,500%, rising from ₹7,638 in 2005 to more than ₹1,25,000 in 2025 (as of September).
Gold price in Mumbai today fell, in line with the overall gold rate in India. The 24 karat gold price in Mumbai was ₹1,30,150 per 10 grams, down by ₹400 than the previous day. Meanwhile, the price of 22 karat gold in Mumbai was 1,19,304 per 10 gram. On the other hand, 18 karat gold rate in Mumbai was ₹97,613.
Gold price in Delhi today dipped, reflecting the overall fall in gold rates across India. The 24 karat gold price in Delhi was ₹1,29,910 per 10 grams, lower by ₹410,than the previous day. Meanwhile, the price of 22 karat gold in Delhi was ₹19,084 per 10 grams. On the other hand, the 18 karat gold rate in Delhi was ₹97,433.
Gold price in Kolkata today declined, in line with the trend seen in other major Indian cities. The 24 karat gold price in Kolkata was ₹1,29,970 per 10 grams, down by ₹400 compared to yesterday. Meanwhile, the 22 karat gold price in Kolkata stood at ₹19,139 per 10 grams. The 18 karat gold rate in Kolkata was ₹97,478.
Gold price in Bengaluru today sank. The 24 karat gold price in Bengaluru was ₹1,30,240 per 10 grams, down by ₹410. The 22 karat gold price in the city was ₹19,387per 10 grams. On the other hand, the 18 karat gold rate in Bengaluru was ₹97,680.
Gold price in Hyderabad today fell as well, following the national and global trends. The 24 karat gold price in Hyderabad was ₹,30,340 per 10 grams, falling by ₹410 from yesterday. The 22 karat gold was priced at ₹19,478 per 10 grams, and the 18 karat gold rate was ₹97,755.
Gold price in Chennai today eased like other major Indian cities. The 24 karat gold price in Chennai was ₹1,30,520 per 10 grams, decreasing by ₹410 from the previous day. The 22 karat gold price in Chennai was ₹1,19,643 per 10 grams, while the 18 karat rate stood at ₹97,890.
Gold price in Ahmedabad today slipped, corresponding with the overall gold rate trend across India. The 24 karat gold price in Ahmedabad was ₹1,30,300 per 10 grams, down by ₹420. The 22 karat gold price in the city was ₹1,19,442 per 10 grams, and the 18 karat gold rate was ₹97,725.