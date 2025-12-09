Gold Rate Today: Check the live price of 22K, 24K and 18K gold prices on 9th December 2025

Gold Rate Today: Gold price today opened lower on the MCX opened flat as investors stayed cautious ahead of the US Federal Reserve's announcements for interest rates. MCX gold rates on 9th December opened unchanged at ₹1,29,978 per 10 grams, according to the MCX website.

Gold price today at the time of writing this article was ₹1,29,395 per 10 grams, falling slightly from the opening price.

investors had largely priced in a Federal Reserve rate cut

Over the past 20 years, gold prices have jumped by a massive 1,500%, rising from ₹7,638 in 2005 to more than ₹1,25,000 in 2025 (as of September).

Gold Rate in Mumbai Gold price in Mumbai today fell, in line with the overall gold rate in India. The 24 karat gold price in Mumbai was ₹1,590 per 10 grams, down by ₹590 than the previous day. Meanwhile, the price of 22 karat gold in Mumbai was 1,18,461 per 10 gram. On the other hand, 18 karat gold rate in Mumbai was ₹96,923.

Gold Rate in Delhi Gold price in Delhi today dipped, reflecting the overall fall in gold rates across India. The 24 karat gold price in Delhi was ₹1,29,060 per 10 grams, lower by ₹530,than the previous day. Meanwhile, the price of 22 karat gold in Delhi was ₹1,18,305 per 10 grams. On the other hand, the 18 karat gold rate in Delhi was ₹96,758.

Gold Rate in Kolkata Gold price in Kolkata today declined, in line with the trend seen in other major Indian cities. The 24 karat gold price in Kolkata was ₹1,29,060 per 10 grams, down by ₹580 compared to yesterday. Meanwhile, the 22 karat gold price in Kolkata stood at ₹1,18,305 per 10 grams. The 18 karat gold rate in Kolkata was ₹96,795.

Gold Rate in Bangalore Gold price in Bengaluru today sank. The 24 karat gold price in Bengaluru was ₹1,29,280 per 10 grams, down by ₹640. The 22 karat gold price in the city was ₹1,18,507 per 10 grams. On the other hand, the 18 karat gold rate in Bengaluru was ₹96,960.

Gold Rate in Hyderabad Gold price in Hyderabad today fell as well, following the national and global trends. The 24 karat gold price in Hyderabad was ₹,1,29,380 per 10 grams, falling by ₹640 from yesterday. The 22 karat gold was priced at ₹1,18,598 per 10 grams, and the 18 karat gold rate was ₹97,035.

Gold Rate in Chennai Gold price in Chennai today eased like other major Indian cities. The 24 karat gold price in Chennai was ₹1,29,550 per 10 grams, decreasing by ₹640 from the previous day. The 22 karat gold price in Chennai was ₹1,18,754 per 10 grams, while the 18 karat rate stood at ₹97,163.

Gold Rate in Ahmedabad Gold price in Ahmedabad today slipped, corresponding with the overall gold rate trend across India. The 24 karat gold price in Ahmedabad was ₹1,29,390 per 10 grams, down by ₹600. The 22 karat gold price in the city was ₹1,18,608 per 10 grams, and the 18 karat gold rate was ₹97,043.