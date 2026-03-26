Gold rate today: Comex gold price above $4,530 an ounce amid US-Iran war de-escalation hopes; silver price gains

Gold prices in the international markets traded higher on Thursday, extending gains to a third straight session, amid hopes of de-escalation in the US-Iran war in the Middle East, and trimming bets of a US Federal Reserve rate hike this year.

Spot gold price rose 0.7% to $4,535.17 per ounce, while US gold futures for April delivery declined 0.5% to $4,532.20. Spot silver price rose 0.6% to $71.71 per ounce.

In other commodities, spot platinum prices gained 0.3% to $1,925.05 and palladium price was up 0.1% at $1,424.55.