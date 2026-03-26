Subscribe

Gold rate today: Comex gold price above $4,530 an ounce amid US-Iran war de-escalation hopes; silver price gains

Spot gold price rose 0.7% to $4,535.17 per ounce, while US gold futures for April delivery declined 0.5% to $4,532.20. Spot silver price rose 0.6% to $71.71 per ounce.

Ankit Gohel
Published26 Mar 2026, 07:11 AM IST
Advertisement
Gold prices have gained more than 2% over the previous two sessions.
Gold prices have gained more than 2% over the previous two sessions.
AI Quick Read

Gold prices in the international markets traded higher on Thursday, extending gains to a third straight session, amid hopes of de-escalation in the US-Iran war in the Middle East, and trimming bets of a US Federal Reserve rate hike this year.

Spot gold price rose 0.7% to $4,535.17 per ounce, while US gold futures for April delivery declined 0.5% to $4,532.20. Spot silver price rose 0.6% to $71.71 per ounce.

In other commodities, spot platinum prices gained 0.3% to $1,925.05 and palladium price was up 0.1% at $1,424.55.

Advertisement

(More to come)

Gold 24K · per 10g
--
View Gold Rate ›
Silver per Kg
--
View Silver Rate ›
Gold PriceGold PricesGold Price IndiaSilverCommodity Markets
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsCommoditiesGold rate today: Comex gold price above $4,530 an ounce amid US-Iran war de-escalation hopes; silver price gains
Read Next Story