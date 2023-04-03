Gold rate today dips on surprise oil output cut by OPEC+. Time to buy?3 min read . Updated: 03 Apr 2023, 10:48 AM IST
- Gold rate today is in $1,945 to $1,980 per ounce range, say experts
Gold rate today witnessed some sell off heat in early morning deals as oil prices surged over 5 per cent after surprise output cut announced by the OPEC plus countries on Sunday. Gold future contract for April 2023 on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) open lower on Monday and went on to hit intraday low of ₹59,060 per 10 gm in domestic market. In international spot market, gold price descended to the tune of 0.90 per cent and hit $1,950 per ounce levels.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×