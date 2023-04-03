Gold rate today dips on surprise oil output cut by OPEC+. Time to buy?

On gold price outlook, market expert Sugandha Sachdeva said, "Gold prices seem prone to the risks of profit booking where the level of $2000 per ounce mark is acting as a major barrier in the international markets, while the Rs.60600 per 10gm mark remains near-term resistance in the June contract. Only a convincing move past these key levels would further lead to a flare-up in prices. With concerns about the US financial sector receding and revival of “risk on" trade in the global markets, gold prices may give way to some selling pressure in the coming days, where support is seen at Rs.58000 per 10gm mark and then Rs.56700 per 10gm mark."

