Gold rate today falls for first time in 5 days, silver price slips

Domestic brokerage Axis Securities has a neutral stance on gold and recommends a ‘buy-on-dips’ strategy. “In the recent FOMC meeting, the tone of Fed was slightly dovish and the US central bank signalled to reduce bond purchase by $15 billlion/month. Any number larger than $15 billion/month will be considered an aggressive stance. This decision has brought some cool-off in bond yields and put upward pressure on the gold. However, gold will continue to be a preferred asset class until the uncertainties over the economic recovery fade off and will continue to attract investments as a proven hedge against other asset classes," it said. (With Agency Inputs)

